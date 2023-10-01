Racist incidents reported by NHS staff double in five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Racist incidents reported by NHS staff double in five years

By Press Association
The figures show NHS staff have been subjected to more racism over the past five years (Jeff Moore/PA)
The number of racist incidents reported by NHS staff has doubled to more than 400 a year in the past five years, according to new figures.

There have been 437 such incidents in 2022/23, up from 213 in 2018/19, data obtained through a freedom of information request by the Scottish Liberal Democrats showed.

The figure for 2022/23 is up on 2021/22 when NHS staff reported 384 racist incidents.

The data came from 12 of Scotland’s 14 health boards as two were not able to provide the information.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “It makes me very sad to think that hardworking NHS staff or vulnerable patients could face racial abuse.

“The fact that incidents have risen sharply in the past five years should be a shot across the bows of anyone who thinks that Scotland is immune to this kind of appalling behaviour.

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Alex Cole-Hamilton said everyone should feel ‘secure and supported in their place of work’ (PA)

“Ministers and health bosses must ensure that reporting procedures are up to scratch and that all staff know what to do when confronted by racist incidents.

“Everyone should feel secure and supported in their place of work, especially when that place of work is a place of healing and recovery.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are putting forward positive and practical plans to fix our NHS.

“We would bring forward a new strategy to retain staff and tackle burnout, create a world-beating system to tackle Scotland’s mental health crisis, and scrap the billion pound takeover of social care so that can be spent instead on the community staff and services that enable people to leave hospital.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “There is no place for racism or any other form of discrimination in the NHS – or anywhere else.

“We expect all health boards to ensure any reported incidents are taken seriously and fully investigated.

“We have a programme of work under way to integrate anti-racist/anti-discriminatory approaches and develop networks of allies across the NHS.

“We also established the NHS ethnic minority forum in 2021 and are working with the Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights to develop anti-racist training resources for NHS staff.”