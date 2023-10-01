Tory conference: Greg Hands mocks Labour leader with ‘Keir Starmer flip flops’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory conference: Greg Hands mocks Labour leader with ‘Keir Starmer flip flops’

By Press Association
Chairman of the Conservative Party Greg Hands holds up a pair of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ‘flip flops’ (PA)
The Conservative Party chairman has mocked the Labour Leader by holding a pair of “Sir Keir Starmer flip flops” on the main stage of Tory conference.

Greg Hands kicked off the proceedings in Manchester accusing Sir Keir of being a “man who will literally say anything that suits him at that time”.

He said: “Who is the real Sir Keir Starmer? The friend and supporter of Jeremy Corbyn? The puppet of Tony Blair? Or the mouthpiece of Just Stop Oil?”

He then got out a pair of black and red flip flops with the Labour Leader’s face printed on them.

As he showed them off to party members, Mr Hands told the Exchange Hall at Manchester Central Convention Complex: “I always thought that the best leaders wake up each morning, and ask themselves, ‘What am I going to do today?’.

“Some leaders ask themselves, ‘What am I going to say today?’

“Sir Keir wakes up and asks, ‘What am I going to believe today?’

“Ladies and Gentlemen, can I let you into a secret – if anyone likes the association of Sir Keir with flip flops, I have these: available for just £16.99 here at the Conservative Party shop and also online at Conservatives.com, your own pair of Sir Keir Starmer flip flops and I’d warmly recommend them to you.”

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was accused at the Tory conference of ‘flip-flopping’ on policy (PA)

Speaking afterwards, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris also criticised the Labour leader for changing his mind about Brexit, telling party members: “Remember Keir Starmer, he backed Remain.

“Then, said he accepted Brexit. But as shadow Brexit secretary, he worked to block Brexit 48 times.

“He and his newly appointed shadow Northern Ireland secretary called for a second referendum.

“In May, Starmer said Britain’s future is outside the European Union, but only two weeks ago he said he didn’t want to diverge from EU rules.

“That’s more flips flops than you’d see on a beach in Mallorca. And obviously you can buy some of those outside as well.”