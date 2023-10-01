Tory candidate Susan Hall says ‘I’ll be first female Labour mayor’ in gaffe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory candidate Susan Hall says ‘I’ll be first female Labour mayor’ in gaffe

By Press Association
Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall is only just behind incumbent Sadiq Khan, polls suggest (James Manning/PA)
Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall is only just behind incumbent Sadiq Khan, polls suggest (James Manning/PA)

Susan Hall promised to be the first “female Labour mayor” of London in a slip of the tongue at the Conservative Party Conference.

The Tory candidate gave an upbeat speech about her chances of defeating Sadiq Khan in next year’s election, but ended her remarks with a gaffe.

She said: “In 213 days’ time, (Khan) can do whatever he likes, because I will be sitting at my desk in City Hall as your first female Labour – not, not Labour, never Labour – your first, female, London mayor.”

Polling suggests Ms Hall is only narrowly behind Mr Khan, and Conservatives in City Hall are optimistic about their chances when the election comes in May.

Ms Hall used her speech at a Conservative Party Conference fringe event to promise that she would scrap the expansion of London’s ultra-low emissions zone (Ulez) and “get to grips with crime” on day one if she won the election.

She said Mr Khan “doesn’t care” about crime, promising to put £200 million into policing and saying: “We have got to get more bobbies on the beat.”

The Harrow councillor accused the mayor of failing on housing and nightlife, and claimed low traffic neighbourhoods were causing “nothing but a backlog of traffic”.

She also backed building more homes in London, saying this would reduce rents for young people.

Ms Hall said: “We have absolutely got to build more homes and we have got to build more family homes, even if they are high-density, low-rise, as long as they are beautiful homes.”

The Tory candidate has been a controversial choice since her selection in July, most recently saying she “didn’t intend to cause offence” by liking a string of tweets including Islamophobic abuse of Mr Khan and images of former Conservative politician Enoch Powell, best known for his infamous “rivers of blood” immigration speech that was widely blamed for heightening racial tensions in the 1960s.

She said: “If you’re a serial tweeter, you tend to go through liking all sorts of things.

“If anybody is offended, then obviously I would apologise.”

Any offence “wasn’t intended”, she insisted, saying she was “of course not” a fan of Powell.