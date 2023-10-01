Welsh Secretary calls for independent inquiry into health board

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has called for an independent inquiry into Wales’ biggest health board.

The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was put into special measures earlier this year.

Speaking to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Sunday, Mr Davies said: “It’s absolutely vital that confidence in Welsh health boards is restored, which is why we call today on the Welsh Labour Government to launch an independent inquiry to uncover the many drastic failures (of) the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.”

The health board provides NHS services in North Wales.

The whole board was removed earlier this year, with Wales’ health and social services minister Eluned Morgan raising “serious concerns about performance, leadership and culture”.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The Minister for Health and Social Services took the decision to place Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board into special measures in February this year, following serious concerns about governance, finance, performance and quality.

“Following this decision a number of reviews have been undertaken and a new leadership team including an interim chair, chief executive and independent members has been established.

“It is important to support this team to make the necessary changes to the organisation and improve the delivery of care to the people of north Wales. An inquiry would divert resources and attention away from this.”