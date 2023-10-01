Badenoch claims Brexit critics are ‘talking down’ Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Badenoch claims Brexit critics are ‘talking down’ Britain

By Press Association
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will address Tory members (Liam McBurney/PA)
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will address Tory members (Liam McBurney/PA)

Opponents of Brexit are “relentlessly wanting to talk down our country”, Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will claim.

She will warn that the benefits of Brexit risk being lost if Sir Keir Starmer gets into government, claiming the Labour leader does not believe in the “UK’s ability to think for itself”.

In her speech to the Conservative Party conference, she will acknowledge Brexit has posed “challenges” but will insist “we are working to fix them”.

But she will claim that all major economies are facing disruption to supply chains and labour problems caused by ageing demographics.

“It is only when I am back in the UK that l am told that all these issues are down to Brexit,” she will say.

“Our political opponents are obsessed with viewing every problem as Brexit. Relentlessly wanting to talk down our country.”

The Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast that leaving the European Union will lead to productivity being 4% lower in the long run than if the UK had not broken away from Brussels.

But Ms Badenoch will tell activists in Manchester that critics are wrongly claiming Brexit is “costing Britain 4% of gross domestic product per year”, saying that was not only wrong but “economically illiterate”.

She will also highlight an economic recovery from the pandemic which “outpaced France and Germany” and had seen the UK go from the world’s sixth to fifth largest exporter of goods and services.

In the City of London, “far from losing jobs”, they are at a record high, with 8% more than in 2019.

“But I’m not here to tell you that leaving the EU was without challenges,” she will say.

“That would not be true. People knew it would take time and there would be challenges along the way. What is true is that we are working to fix them.”

Cabinet Meeting
Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, will use her conference speech to insist the challenges of Brexit are being fixed (Victoria Jones/PA)

She will say: “We must acknowledge what we might lose if we assume the arguments are won forever.

“The people who tell you that Brexit is the cause of every problem do so because they think the answer to everything is the EU.

“Listen to what Keir Starmer says… His answer to the global challenges we face is to tax more, regulate more and ask the EU what to do next.

“This is not someone who believes in the UK’s ability to think for itself.”

She will also praise Rishi Sunak for his changes to net zero policies, telling Tory members: “We can’t deliver our targets with magical thinking, expecting those who can least afford it, to not have cars or heat their homes.

“We are on your side. The side of hard-working people, and entrepreneurs who take risks with their money and livelihoods to provide jobs and services for others.”