Wallace: I asked PM to give Ukraine £2.3 billion more for battle with Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Wallace: I asked PM to give Ukraine £2.3 billion more for battle with Russia

By Press Association
Former defence secretary Ben Wallace said extra support could help Ukraine ‘finish this’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Former defence secretary Ben Wallace said extra support could help Ukraine ‘finish this’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace has said he urged the Prime Minister to increase military support to Ukraine by more than £2 billion — a rise of 50%.

The veteran Conservative argued that with extra Western weapons, Kyiv could “end” the battle against Russia and expel the invaders.

Mr Wallace, an ally of Boris Johnson, stepped down from the defence brief in a mini-reshuffle in August, having already announced his decision not to contest the next general election.

Writing for The Daily Telegraph, the former Scots Guard lamented that the UK was no longer Kyiv’s biggest military backer in Europe, having slipped behind Germany.

His call for additional resources to be sent to Ukraine comes as the debate grows in the West about the level of backing to continue offering the partially occupied nation.

In the US, Republicans in Congress have been resisting sending more aid to the eastern European country with Democrat President Joe Biden urging politicians to “stop playing games” in the face of the Kremlin’s “brutal aggression”.

In Slovakia, populist former prime minister Robert Fico won early parliamentary elections having vowed to withdraw his country’s military support for Ukraine.

Mr Wallace said one of his final acts as defence secretary was to press for further financial backing from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his forces.

“We have a chance to help finish this. The Russian army is cracking,” Mr Wallace said.

“We need to give Ukraine the support it requires to see this war to the end.

“Before I left office, I asked the PM to match or increase the £2.3 billion pledged to Ukraine this year, to add to the £4.6 billion we have spent already.”

Rishi Sunak
Ben Wallace said he asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to increase the UK’s military support for Ukraine by 50% (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The former cabinet minister urged Britain to “help Ukraine maintain its momentum” in the counter offensive, a push that will require more munitions and storm shadow missiles and other long-range weapons, he said.

Mr Wallace said that with Kyiv’s troops “pressing forward” against heavily-mined Russian defences, it was possible the next stage of the conflict which has been raging since February 2022, could be the “beginnings of the battle for Crimea” — the peninsula in southern Ukraine annexed by Moscow in 2014.

No 10, which said it would not be responding to Mr Wallace’s remarks, has requested the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) views on future spending, according to the Telegraph.

The MoD said it would not be commenting.

The UK committed £2.3 billion of military support in 2022 and the Government confirmed it would sustain that in 2023.

Officials said Britain remains committed to providing Kyiv with long-range precision strike weapons, artillery, air defence and armoured vehicles, while also liaising with Mr Zelensky’s administration about their requests for more weapons.

The funding debate comes after Mr Sunak made clear that British troops would not train Ukrainian forces in the war-torn country while its battle with Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops is going on.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, who replaced Mr Wallace, had said in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph that “eventually” he would like to conduct Britain’s long-standing training “in country” rather than in the UK.

Mr Sunak said the senior minister was expressing a “long-term” ambition and not something for the “here and now”.

“There are no British soldiers that will be sent to fight in the current conflict. That’s not what’s happening,” he told broadcasters during a visit to Burnley on Sunday.

The UK has trained more than 25,000 Ukrainian armed forces personnel, according to official MoD figures.