Under-fire water sector pledges to fix pollution issues and create jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Under-fire water sector pledges to fix pollution issues and create jobs

By Press Association
Water firms have pledged to create thousands of jobs and support vulnerable customers as part of their five year investment plan, with aims to tackle pollution issues that have seen the sector come under recent heavy fire (Nick Ansell/PA)
Water firms have pledged to create thousands of jobs and support vulnerable customers as part of their five year investment plan, with aims to tackle pollution issues that have seen the sector come under recent heavy fire (Nick Ansell/PA)

Water firms have pledged to create thousands of jobs and support vulnerable customers as part of their five-year investment plan, with aims to tackle pollution issues that have seen the sector come under recent heavy fire.

Stock market listed companies Pennon, which owns South West Water, United Utilities and Yorkshire Water were among those to outline their proposals under the wider industry’s £96 billion investment plans from 2025 to 2030, which will see customer bills jump by up to £156 a year.

Pennon said it would create 2,000 jobs and invest around £2.8 billion over the second half of the decade in water quality and resilience “with a pledge to fix storm overflows at beaches and eradicate pollutions”.

United Utilities also put forward a total spending plan of £13.7 billion for the five-year period, including a promise to create 7,000 new jobs across the North West and support customers with affordability schemes worth £525 million.

Yorkshire Water added that it would invest £7.8 billion and Welsh Water promised £3.5 billion in the programme.

Severn Trent said on Friday last week that it would look to raise £1 billion to help support a transformation plan that is set to create 7,000 jobs across the Midlands.

The water supplier outlined plans to spend £12.9 billion in supporting its network over the next five-year regulatory period.

Shares in the firms lifted after the proposals were announced, despite uncertainty over whether industry regulator Ofwat will approve the plans.

Pennon lifted 4%, United Utilities was 3% higher and Severn Trent rose 2% in morning trading on Monday.

But the sector has come under heavy criticism in recent months for its performance, with water quality and sewage overflows becoming a hot political issue.

Last week, Ofwat said water companies would have to pay out £114 million to bill-payers after failing to meet key targets on reducing pollution, leakage and supply interruptions, with customer satisfaction also continuing to fall.

It found that fewer than half of water companies reached their target on reducing pollution or met their commitment on leakage over the last year.

Not one company achieved the regulator’s top category of “leading” while Dwr Cymru, Southern, Thames, Anglian, Bristol, South East and Yorkshire Water fell into the lowest category of “lagging” and the remaining 10 were rated “average”.

Thames Water was revealed to be the company that must return the most – at more than £101 million – followed by Southern Water, which must pay out £43 million.

Earlier this year, significant financial instability at debt-laden Thames Water drove calls for political intervention and nationalisation of the sector amid questions over the financing of the industry.

Shareholders in Thames Water – which is suffering under the weight of a £14 billion debt pile – agreed to inject £750 million of new funding to bolster the firm’s finances and stave off the threat of nationalisation.