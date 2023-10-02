Hunt distances himself from Braverman’s migration speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Hunt distances himself from Braverman’s migration speech

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman delivers a speech on migration at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington DC (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman delivers a speech on migration at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington DC (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jeremy Hunt appeared to distance himself from Suella Braverman’s migration speech as he said he “wouldn’t use her words”.

The Chancellor, whose wife is Chinese, stressed the benefits of allowing skilled foreign workers into the UK when he was asked about the Home Secretary’s recent remarks.

Her speech in the United States last week, in which she argued that being discriminated against for being gay or a woman should not grant a person refugee status in the UK, has prompted a backlash, including from her own party.

Ms Braverman was also criticised by the United Nations refugee agency for saying that international treaties such as the UN Refugee Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights should be reformed.

Speaking from the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Monday, Mr Hunt told TalkTV: “I am married to an immigrant and I’ve always believed that we benefit massively as a country from welcoming the brightest and best from all over the world.

“Suella Braverman wouldn’t use my words, I wouldn’t use her words.

“But she’s absolutely right that the social contract that makes Britain one of the most tolerant countries in the world when it comes to immigrants depends on fairness.

“And what we’re seeing at the moment with these criminal gangs smuggling thousands of people over the Channel is not fair. It’s an abuse of the way the law works in Britain, it’s an abuse of all the public services that you get free of charge here.

“And she is absolutely right to tackle that because otherwise we will undermine that social contract, and we won’t have that tolerant attitude that we’re so proud of having in this country.”

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has defended the need for skilled migration to help boost the economy (Toby Melville/PA)

Other senior Tories, including the Home Secretary’s predecessor Dame Priti Patel, have also taken aim at Ms Braverman’s speech.

On Sunday, Dame Priti suggested the remarks may have been made to “get attention” and was “no substitute for action” on preventing small boats of migrants crossing the Channel.

The former home secretary also appeared to criticise Mrs Braverman’s declaration that multiculturalism had failed, saying integration in Britain by ethnic minorities is something to be “proud of”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to stop the boats – one of his five commitments to the electorate ahead of a likely general election next year.

Almost 25,000 migrants have arrived on small boats since January, although that is around a quarter down on the same period last year.

Mr Sunak is not planning to halve the number of visas awarded to foreign workers as suggested by a group of Conservative MPs elected in 2019, Downing Street said.

It is one of the New Conservatives’ five manifesto ideas to be set out at a rally on the fringes of the Tory conference on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman told reporters: “I haven’t seen that specific suggestion. I’m not aware of any plans to do so.”

The official added that the UK already has “the ability to decide who we want to come here” and that the current focus is “on tackling illegal immigration”.