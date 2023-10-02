Visitors booking Edinburgh short-term lets ‘should look out for licence number’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visitors booking Edinburgh short-term lets ‘should look out for licence number’

By Press Association
Visitors to Edinburgh should look out for accommodation licence numbers, a committee has heard (Alamy/PA)
Visitors booking Airbnb-style short-term lets in Edinburgh should look out for licence numbers in adverts to ensure the property meets new requirements, a council committee has heard.

The deadline for short-term let businesses to register with the licensing scheme passed on October 1, meaning hosts can face £2,500 fines if they have not complied.

On Monday, Edinburgh city council’s regulatory committee was told that there had been 2,150 licence applications as of Friday and officials are working through them.

A high volume of applications had been expected over the weekend as the deadline approached and some MSPs had called for a further delay.

Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh
The requirement for a licence number in Edinburgh Airbnb-style adverts is mandatory (Jane Barlow/PA)

Andrew Mitchell, the council’s head of regulatory services, said he expected the majority of enforcement action would come from council resources rather than the police.

While estimates have put the number of short-term lets in Edinburgh at about 12,000, Mr Mitchell said the exact size of the sector was “speculation”.

Councillor Martha Mattos Coelho asked how those booking short-term, let accommodation could check the property is licensed.

Mr Mitchell said: “It’s a mandatory requirement that advertisements include licence reference number unique to the property.

“All Edinburgh properties would start with the letters EH.

“In order to be able to trade, any operator must – whenever they’re advertising – display that licence number so members of the public should be looking for that number when they’re booking.”

Existing operators will be given this number while new operators cannot have one until the licence is issued, the committee heard.

Catherine Scanlin, of the council’s licensing team, said the “phone is ringing all day” about short-term lets with hundreds of calls.

She urged operators to avoid “misinformation” about the scheme.

The council will speak to “big providers” in the sector to discuss what information they provide visitors at the point of booking, she said.

The committee’s convener, Neil Ross, said it is “reassuring that the council’s enforcement team is ready to take appropriate action when required”.

He added: “We want visitors to Edinburgh to have the assurance that the short-term let they choose to rent will meet public safety standards and that the landlord is a fit and proper person.

“The simplest way to give that reassurance would be to display the licence number in the advert.”