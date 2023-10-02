Liz Truss met by sweeping queues at Tory conference as she calls for tax cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Liz Truss met by sweeping queues at Tory conference as she calls for tax cuts

By Press Association
Liz Truss arrives at the Conservative Party annual conference at the Manchester Central convention complex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss arrives at the Conservative Party annual conference at the Manchester Central convention complex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss was met by sweeping queues at the Conservative conference as she called for tax cuts to “make Britain grow again” in a challenge to Rishi Sunak’s bid to keep the fractious party together.

Nearly a year after she was forced out of office when she lost the support of Conservative MPs during her chaotic 49 days as prime minister, Ms Truss rallied a supportive crowd of members at the fringes of the party conference in Manchester on Monday.

There were cheers from the hundreds who managed to make it into the grand room in the Midland Hotel when they were reminded she was elected by party activists, in contrast to the Prime Minister’s victory among MPs.

Ms Truss urged members to “unleash their inner conservative” after calling for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to cut corporation tax to 19%, at least, and to slash Government spending.

“Let’s stop taxing and banning things,” she told the packed room.

“Let’s instead build things and make things. Let’s be prepared to make conservative arguments again, even if it’s unpopular, even if it’s difficult. I want everybody in this room to unleash their inner conservative.

“And finally, my friends, let’s make Britain grow again.”

Liz Truss at the rally with former Cabinet colleagues Ranil Jayawardena, left to right, Dame Priti Patel and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
Ms Truss was joined, left to right, by former Cabinet colleagues Ranil Jayawardena, Dame Priti Patel and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Truss said 500,000 homes a year needed to be built, suggesting environmental protections could be torn up to encourage building, and called for ministers to permit fracking.

She was joined at the Great British Growth Rally by allies and former Cabinet colleagues Dame Priti Patel, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Ranil Jayawardena.

Sir Jacob continued the tax-cutting, deregulating motif, also calling for tariffs and checks to be slashed to boost trade.

“I want hormone-injected beef from Australia,” he said, as he called for cheaper food.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Former business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, pictured, had his ‘full support’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I’ve eaten beef in Australia, it was absolutely delicious, there’s nothing wrong with it and they should be allowed to export it here because we want lower costs.”

After the event, Sir Jacob insisted Ms Truss was not being unhelpful to the Prime Minister by drawing such a big crowd to a speech encouraging a very different agenda.

The former business secretary told the PA news agency: “We must support Rishi Sunak, I want him to remain leader, he has my full support.

“You would have to be kamikaze as a Tory to think it would be sensible to have a different leader.”

Nigel Farage, the prominent Brexiteer who was also in the audience and making supportive comments about Ms Truss, saw the rally very much as a pitch for her to once again become Conservative leader.

Mr Farage told PA: “She’s absolutely right on the big stuff – I’m slightly sceptical on the housing.

“This is a battle for ideas, it’s a rejection of her own party’s policies, but it’s really a battle for what the party becomes after it loses the next election.”