Minister to address concerns over Bill considered ‘threat to legal independence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister to address concerns over Bill considered ‘threat to legal independence’

By Press Association
The proposed law could pose a threat to the judiciary’s independence, it has been suggested (Jane Barlow/PA)
The proposed law could pose a threat to the judiciary’s independence, it has been suggested (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Scottish minister has said she will address concerns in a Bill slammed by senior judges as a “threat” to the independence of the legal profession and judiciary.

In a submission to the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee at Holyrood, the senators of the College of Justice said the Regulation of Legal Services (Scotland) Bill would leave the legal system open to “political abuse”.

The Law Society of Scotland claimed it would give the Scottish Government the ability to “intervene directly in regulation (which) undermines the fundamental principle of having a legal profession which is independent from the state”.

The Bill was lodged earlier this year and would give ministers powers over the regulation of legal professionals, by allowing them to amend the regulatory objectives and professional principles of the sector, something usually done by the country’s most senior judge, the Lord President of the Court of Session, and others.

But responding to criticism, public safety minister Siobhian Brown said: “We are aware and have discussed with some stakeholders – including the senior judiciary – their concerns about certain provisions in the Bill relating to the role of Scottish ministers in the regulation of legal services which they consider could impinge upon the independence of the legal profession.

“I have considered carefully these concerns and therefore wanted to let the committee know in advance of it taking oral evidence, that it is my intention to bring forward amendments to the Bill at stage two intended to address the concerns in respect of the role placed on Scottish ministers within the Bill.”

The statement comes after First Minister Humza Yousaf said he “fundamentally disagrees” with the criticism, adding that they had come through a consultation and “people want to see the legal profession appropriately regulated”.