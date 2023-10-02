Sir Nicholas Coleridge appointed as provost of Eton College

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Nicholas Coleridge appointed as provost of Eton College

By Press Association
Sir Nicholas Coleridge, chairman of the Victoria & Albert Museum, after being made a Knight Bachelor. He is to become provost of Eton College (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The chair of the V&A Museum Sir Nicholas Coleridge has been appointed as the provost of Eton College.

Sir Nicholas, who spent decades in leadership roles at Conde Nast media group, will succeed Lord Waldegrave to become the chair of governors at the prestigious Berkshire boarding school in September 2024.

The King approved the appointment of Sir Nicholas after the governors of the private boys’ school, known as “fellows”, began the process of selecting a successor to recommend to the Prime Minister.

Sir Nicholas, who was educated at Eton College, is chair of the V&A Museum and will chair the Historic Royal Palaces upon relinquishing that appointment.

The 66-year-old, who co-chaired the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, was knighted for services to museums, publishing and the creative industries in the 2022 Birthday Honours list.

Simon Henderson, head master of Eton College, said: “I am greatly looking forward to working closely with Nicholas when he becomes provost. He will bring to Eton a wide range of experience in both the commercial and charitable sectors and a fresh perspective to the work we do.”

Sir William Russell, chairman of the Old Etonian Association, said: “I look forward to welcoming Nicholas as the new provost of Eton. He will bring to the post years of experience both as the managing director of a high-profile company and as a trustee of one of Britain’s greatest museums.

“Old Etonians will know that he also shares with many of us a deep affection for our old school.”

Former Conservative minister Lord Waldegrave, who will have served 15 years in post when he retires, said: “I am delighted that Nicholas Coleridge will be joining the fellowship in the autumn and succeeding me in a year’s time.

“In his career in business, at the V&A and beyond he has shown himself to be an outstanding leader of creative people. Eton will be fortunate to have the benefit of his energy and commitment as we develop our ambitious strategy for the school and its partnerships in the maintained sector.”

Sir Nicholas said: “I am honoured and delighted to be appointed provost, and to be joining Eton at such an exciting time in its development.

“In William Waldegrave I am deeply aware I shall be following someone whose wisdom and good judgment has sustained the institution over his time in office and whose legacy is considerable.”