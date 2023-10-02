Sunak seems set to scrap northern leg of HS2 to Manchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sunak seems set to scrap northern leg of HS2 to Manchester

By Press Association
Downing Street insists ‘no final decisions’ have been made over axing the northern leg of the high-speed rail plans (Steve Parsons/PA)
Downing Street insists ‘no final decisions’ have been made over axing the northern leg of the high-speed rail plans (Steve Parsons/PA)

Rishi Sunak is expected to overrule the concerns of Tory grandees, businesses and northern leaders by scrapping HS2 to Manchester in a chaotic mid-Conservative conference announcement in the city.

A package appeared to have been signed off by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Monday amid suggestions the pill could be sweetened by improvements for northern infrastructure.

Downing Street insists that “no final decisions” have been made over axing the northern leg of the high-speed rail plans from Birmingham, with Cabinet sign-off expected before an announcement.

But a spokesman for Mr Hunt set the hares running by declining to deny plans had been approved in the Treasury, carefully saying: “A decision will be announced in due course.

“It’s not the Treasury’s announcement… it’s for the Prime Minister.”

No 10 said that some reports on the plans were “incorrect”, but did not set out which details were wrong and did not deny that a Cabinet meeting would be arranged.

Tory mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street made an impassioned last-ditch appeal to Mr Sunak not to cancel HS2 to Manchester.

“You will be turning your back on an opportunity to level up – a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” he told reporters at the conference.

“You will indeed be damaging your international reputation as a place to invest.”

Mr Sunak’s set-piece speech at the Manchester conference – where the party slogan is “Long term decisions for a brighter future” – is scheduled for Wednesday.

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “This fiasco shows the Conservatives are too divided and too distracted to take this country forward.

“After weeks of chaos and indecision on the biggest infrastructure project in the country, Rishi Sunak’s relaunch is now coming off the rails.

“This shambolic conference is showcasing precisely why working people cannot afford five more years of the Conservatives.”

An expanded Northern Powerhouse Rail project linking northern cities and fresh cash for potholes and bus routes could be announced to soften the blow.

But the drastic cost-cutting exercise amid suggestions the price-tag has spiralled past £100 billion could also see HS2 end at Old Oak Common in the capital’s western suburbs.

Boris Johnson has warned that failing to build it to Euston would render it a “white elephant”.

Andy Street, the Tory mayor of the West Midlands, is also among the critics of scaling back the project, while London mayor Sadiq Khan warned it could make the UK a “laughing stock”.

Neither the Chancellor nor Transport Secretary Mark Harper mentioned the future of HS2 in their conference speeches despite continued reports that it would be scaled back.

Conservative Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen told a conference fringe event that the “indecision” on HS2 was causing a “distraction” as he urged ministers to commit to Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Along with Mr Johnson, fellow Tory former prime ministers Theresa May and David Cameron have all issued warnings against scaling it back.

There had been speculation Mr Sunak would announce cutting back HS2 before the Manchester conference but that did not come amid warnings it would be damaging as Conservatives descend on the city.

Mr Hunt admitted on BBC Breakfast to flying to the conference because his train was cancelled.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said curtailing HS2 would be “profoundly depressing” and leave northerners treated as “second class citizens”.

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin, a fellow Labour politician, said: “The Government has left us hanging by a thread for weeks as mayors from across the country urged the Prime Minister to think again before cancelling the northern leg of this vital infrastructure project.

“Pulling the project now would be a scandalous waste and would represent the final nail in the coffin for any notion of levelling up.”

Liberal Democrat transport spokeswoman Wera Hobhouse said: “Rishi Sunak using a conference in Manchester to cancel the northern leg of HS2 would make Liz Truss look like a political genius.

“Yet again, a Conservative Party conference has become mired in chaos while the country suffers.”