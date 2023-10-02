Vehicle recovery workers to be allowed to display red flashing lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Vehicle recovery workers to be allowed to display red flashing lights

By Press Association
Britain’s vehicle recovery workers will be allowed to display red flashing lights in an attempt to reduce the likelihood of them being hit by other vehicles (Alamy/PA)
Britain's vehicle recovery workers will be allowed to display red flashing lights in an attempt to reduce the likelihood of them being hit by other vehicles.

Britain’s vehicle recovery workers will be allowed to display red flashing lights in an attempt to reduce the likelihood of them being hit by other vehicles.

The Department for Transport (DfT) announced the measure following a long-running campaign by the sector.

Recovery workers assisting drivers of broken-down vehicles are currently only permitted to use amber flashing lights.

It is believed that red lights – such as those deployed by the emergency services – are more likely to be spotted and acted upon by passing motorists.

The policy change was included in the DfT’s Plan for Drivers, which stated: “Road recovery operators provide a crucial service to stranded drivers and support the economy by getting goods moving and preventing the build-up of congestion on our busy road network to help journeys flow more smoothly.

“To help keep them safe and get people moving again when vehicles break down, we will permit the use of rear-facing red flashing lamps by road recovery operators.”

RAC chief operations officer Dom Shorrocks described the measure as “an important milestone” for the roadside assistance industry.

He said: “We’ve long been calling for roadside assistance workers and recovery drivers, including our own, to be allowed to use red flashing lights alongside the customary amber ones to alert motorists to their presence.

“In fact, we again raised the issue with the Secretary of State in the summer, urging him to take action.

“This announcement is therefore very good news for our industry and for the drivers we serve as it will unequivocally improve the visibility of roadside workers and help save lives.

“There have been too many tragic collisions where lives have been lost involving stationary recovery vehicles at the sides of high-speed roads, and where more prominent red lights might have made a difference.

“As soon as the law is changed, we’ll make sure all of our teams can start using red flashing lights as quickly as possible.”

AA president Edmund King said: “Allowing breakdown vehicles to use flashing red lights will improve the safety of drivers and passengers in broken-down cars, as well as offer more protection to our patrols working at the roadside.”

Vehicle recovery worker Steve Godbold was hit and killed by a lorry which strayed on to the hard shoulder on the M25 while he was assisting another driver in September 2017.

He was wearing high-visibility clothing and had amber lights flashing on his vehicle when he was struck.