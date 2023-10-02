Stride pledges to fast-track child maintenance enforcement process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stride pledges to fast-track child maintenance enforcement process

By Press Association
The Work and Pensions Secretary was speaking at the Conservative Party conference (Danny Lawson/PA)
Enforcement times against parents who are not paying the appropriate child maintenance will be slashed, the Work and Pensions Secretary has said.

Mel Stride took aim at “deadbeat dads” in a speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

Speaking from the main stage, he said: “If you are refusing to pay for your children, we will make you pay.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said passports and driving licences could already be removed for those who failed to pay (Danny Lawson/PA)

“When deadbeat dads are shirking their responsibilities to pay child maintenance, it is the children who lose out,” he said.

“We already enforce compliance wherever we can, but it is taking far too long to get children the support they are due and that simply is not fair.

“So I can announce that today we are starting the firing gun to fast-track the enforcement process without the need to go through the courts. A process that is taking six months, we will slash to just six weeks.

“It’s also too easy for fathers to avoid paying up if their income isn’t coming through normal PAYE, so we will change the rules so that child maintenance calculations include a much broader range of earnings such as property income.

“We will make it easier for mothers who aren’t receiving the money they are due to have the child maintenance service collect payment directly. And we will get rid of the application fee for using that service.”

He said passports and driving licences could already be removed for those who failed to pay, but added: “We want to go further, removing the barriers which slow this process down.

“Let me be crystal clear: if you are refusing to pay for your children, we will make you pay.”

The Department for Work and Pensions said it is consulting on changes that would allow the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) to use administrative liability orders to recover unpaid child maintenance – which could include forcing the sale of property – instead of applying to the courts, potentially reducing enforcement time almost fourfold.

Around 10,000 parents a year who refuse to pay maintenance could be affected, the DWP said.

The £20 application fee for parents seeking the CMS’s intervention when maintenance is not paid is also to be scrapped as part of the wider changes.

And the DWP said the Government will legislate to ensure income from savings, investment, dividends and properties is taken into account automatically when the maintenance calculation is made.