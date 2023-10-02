EU ‘bendy bananas’ regulation will be dropped, says Environment Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EU ‘bendy bananas’ regulation will be dropped, says Environment Secretary

By Press Association
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey delivers a speech during the Conservative Party annual conference (Danny Lawson/PA)
A European Union regulation on bendy bananas will be dropped, the Environment Secretary has announced.

In her keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference, Therese Coffey said “bent or straight”, it is not for the Government to decide “the shape of bananas you want to eat”.

“I just need to assure you that they are safe to eat,” she told the Exchange Hall at the Manchester Central Convention Complex.

The Environment Secretary also called out the “green zealots” who want to make people eat “fake meat”, which she said might only be “OK” for “astronauts”.

The EU Commission regulation on “bendy bananas” was going to be removed from the UK statute books at the end of the year.

However, in May the Government U-turned and announced it was no longer going to automatically repeal all retained EU law in the UK by the end of 2023.

The widely parodied rule sets out marketing standards for bananas across Europe and says the fruits have to be “free from malformation or abnormal curvature”.

Ms Coffey said: “We are going further to help farmers and rural businesses by making the most of our Brexit freedoms, freedom from European rules, freedom to choose what works best for Britain. We’ve already legislated to allow gene editing so that we can design crops that are fit for the future.

“My officials are cutting red tape and introducing smarter regulation, and, frankly, bent or straight, it’s not for Government to decide the shape of bananas you want to eat.

“I just need to assure you that they are safe to eat. So, we will be dropping absurd regulations including the one on bendy bananas.”

She also told party members earlier in her speech: “Our farmers produce the best food in the world to the highest animal welfare standards.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey delivers a speech during the Conservative Party annual conference at the Manchester Central convention complex
“But there’s some green zealots who think our farmers should stop rearing livestock and instead we should eat fake meat. Regardless of what the zealots say, by the way, I’m being taken to court in relation to this right now, I’m absolutely not going to tell anyone that they should not eat meat.

“Fake meat might be OK for astronauts, but when people think of a meat feast, I want them to be thinking about great Welsh lamb, our Aberdeen Angus beef, our Saddleback pork, not some pizza topping.”

Ms Coffey also made a couple of other announcements, such as that Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan is reviewing the Universal Service Obligation and looking to “get faster broadband to some of the most remote places in the country”.

On the need for more homes in the countryside, she said: “Today, as the next step with the Levelling Up Secretary (Michael Gove), I can announce that Homes England is publishing a rural housing statement, setting out how it will play its part in delivering the Government’s housing and levelling up priorities in rural areas.”