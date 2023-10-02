Hunt pledges law change to stop de-banking for ‘wrong political views’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt pledges law change to stop de-banking for ‘wrong political views’

By Press Association
The Government has pledged to change the law to prevent people being de-banked over their political views (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Government has pledged to change the law to prevent people being de-banked for having the “wrong political views”.

It plans to amend existing rules to ensure banks, building societies and other financial services firms are not undermining people’s right to freedom of speech.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said during the Conservative party conference on Monday: “Nobody should have their bank account closed because somebody else decides they’re not politically correct.

“We’ll tighten the law to stop people being debanked for the wrong political views.”

It is already illegal for financial institutions to discriminate against customers on the basis of lawful freedom of expression.

But the Treasury moved to tighten the rules on account closures earlier this year after former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said Coutts bank, which is owned by NatWest Group, had moved to shut down his account unfairly.

Bank account closures
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said Coutts had moved to close his bank account unfairly earlier this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The changes included extending the notice period for banks deciding to close someone’s account from two months to 90 days.

The move was intended to give customers more time to challenge the decision through the Financial Ombudsman Service or to find a replacement bank.

Banking firms will also be required to give customers “clear and tailored” explanations for why they have chosen to close an account – except in some circumstances where it is unlawful to do so.

It means it only applies when there is a commercial reason for doing so, such as if a financial firm thinks having a certain customer will pose a reputational risk.

But they will not have to provide an explanation or a 90-day notice period in serious cases, such as if they believe a customer has committed an offence or to protect staff and customers from harm.

The FCA said it found no firm evidence of banks denying people access to accounts over the past year due to their political views (Alamy/PA)

Meanwhile, the UK’s financial watchdog is reviewing the treatment of so-called politically exposed persons (PEPs) and their families who are subject to extra checks by banking providers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it wants to make sure financial firms are being “proportionate” in their risk assessments of PEPs.

Last month, the FCA said it found no firm evidence of banks denying people access to accounts over the past year due to their political views.

In its preliminary review of the issue, it said data submitted to it by banks and others suggests that no firms had closed an account primarily because of customers’ political beliefs.

But it admitted that the information collected was limited and needs further investigation.