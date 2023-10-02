Uxbridge by-election was not won on ‘anti-environmental’ vote, warns May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Uxbridge by-election was not won on ‘anti-environmental’ vote, warns May

By Press Association
Former prime minister Theresa May was speaking at the Conservative Party conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former prime minister Theresa May was speaking at the Conservative Party conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Theresa May has warned her party not to overinterpret last summer’s Uxbridge by-election as an “anti-environment” vote.

Tory success in Boris Johnson’s former constituency, after a campaign largely focused on opposition to the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) in London, saw some backbenchers urge the Prime Minister to ditch net-zero pledges.

The months since have seen Rishi Sunak announce delays to the ban on new petrol and diesel cars as well as watering down requirements on the sale of oil and gas boilers, while saying his Government was still committed to the net-zero-by-2050 target.

He has also unveiled a slate of polices dubbed “pro-motorist”, in a bid to woo voters ahead of the next general election.

Mrs May, who acknowledged and praised ministers’ commitments to net zero in her brief address, stressed the “opportunities” that come with net zero.

She also warned of the dangers of following Sir Keir Starmer’s net zero plans, which she said would mean “bossy bureaucrats” telling the public what to do.

“A lot has been made of the result of the Uxbridge by-election. That was not won on an anti-environment ticket. It was won on an anti-Ulez ticket,” she said.

“We must ensure that we are keeping – keeping – our commitment to net zero, as the Government is. We recognise and must understand that the worst thing that could happen would be to give Labour the lead on net zero.

“That’s not in our party’s interest. But, more than that, it is not in the interest of this country.”

Theresa May at the Conservative Party conference
Theresa May at the Conservative Party conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Addressing a packed room of conference attendees, she said net zero was an “opportunity for the UK to lead the world”.

“And it’s a target to which the party and the Government remain committed. Net zero isn’t a cost to be minimised,” she added.

“It shouldn’t be seen as that. It is the growth opportunity of the century. It isn’t an act of economic harm. Because we’ve already showed that we can cut our emissions and grow our economy at the same time.”

The ex-Tory leader avoided waiting reporters outside the reception, dodging questions about her views on the fate of HS2.