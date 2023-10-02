Campaigners vow fox hunting scrutiny as law comes into force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Campaigners vow fox hunting scrutiny as law comes into force

By Press Association
Limits on the numbers of dogs have been introduced (Danny Lawson/PA)
Limits on the numbers of dogs have been introduced (Danny Lawson/PA)

Campaigners say they will be scrutinising hunts more closely than ever as new legal restrictions come into force on Tuesday.

Provisions from the Hunting with Dogs (Scotland) Act will begin, after MSPs voted for the law earlier this year.

It was designed to close loopholes in the earlier ban on fox hunting, introducing a two-dog limit for all use of dogs in hunting, and also banning trail hunting.

The law also introduces a new licensing scheme, which will allow the use of more than two dogs in certain limited circumstances.

Robbie Marsland, director of the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “Scotland now has the most robust law on hunting with dogs in the UK but this does not mean our job is done, far from it.

“We will be scrutinising the activity of hunts more closely than ever before to see who is complying with the law and who is looking for new loopholes to exploit.

“Throughout the passing of the new legislation there has been a determined and persistent campaign from those desperate to keep the cruelty of hunting alive in our countryside, even now pro-hunters are trying to delay commencement of the law.

“But we are sending a stark warning to hunters that we will be monitoring every hunt in Scotland for as long as it takes until we are satisfied the law is being adhered to.”

Bob Elliot, director of OneKind, said: “Today is a monumental day in Scotland.

“We are thankful to the Scottish Government for listening to the people of Scotland, who have been calling for a real fox hunting ban for more than 20 years, when it became clear that loopholes in the previous law had allowed fox hunting as ‘sport’ to continue.”

The Scottish Greens rural affairs spokesperson, Ariane Burgess MSP, also welcomed the new rules coming into force.

She said: “This is a historic day. We finally have a real hunting ban after decades of campaigning.

“Hunting with dogs is brutal, cruel and outdated. It has no place in a modern or progressive Scotland, and we should all take pride is this new law.

“Loopholes in the original hunting ban were ruthlessly exploited by those who were determined to continue hunting.

“This law is much more robust, but we will be watching carefully to ensure it is effective and abided by.”