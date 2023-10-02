‘People may die’, warns police federation chief over officer numbers

The head of the organisation representing rank and file police officers in Scotland has warned people could die due to a lack of officer numbers.

Scottish Police Federation (SPF) general secretary David Kennedy told 1919 Magazine – which the organisation funds – there could be a repeat of the M9 incident involving Lamara Bell and John Yuill, who died having lain in their crashed car for three days despite police being called.

Mr Yuill was pronounced dead at the scene, and Ms Bell died later at hospital after the incident in July 2015.

A fatal accident inquiry into the incident opened last month.

When Police Scotland was formed in 2013, 17,496 officers were employed, while figures show that number dropped to 16,600 as of the end of June this year.

Mr Kennedy warned that 600 more officers could leave the force as a result of budget cuts.

“The reality is we have a lack of officers,” he said.

“All we can do is keep highlighting it and saying to the public that any notion that policing will remain the same and will remain as safe as it has been is just not going to happen.

“People need to realise that, and government needs to realise that.

“We might see more M9 cases appearing where people actually die, because that’s the harsh reality if there are not enough police officers to get to calls that they are meant to attend.

“People may die.”

John Yuill and Lamara Bell died in 2015 (Police Scotland/PA)

Mr Kennedy went on to say the SPF had received reports of probationer officers going on the beat with other probationers, where they would usually be accompanied by someone of more experience.

“It’s happening all over the country. In the more urban areas, it’s probably happening more than often,” he said.

“It has a massive impact on cops because they just want to do their job and they will try their utmost to do their job but they’re at the point now where they’re so overstretched they can’t do their job.

“We’ve tried to tell officers they need to try and do the job that they have to do but what happens when you try to take on too much, that’s when mistakes get made.

“It’s bleak. If the Scottish Government properly funded the police service then it wouldn’t be bleak, but they are choosing not to.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “Police officers perform an essential role keeping Scotland’s communities safe which is why the Scottish Government is investing £1.45 billion in policing in 2023/24, despite difficult financial circumstances caused by UK Government austerity.

“There are over 350 more officers than in 2007 and around 1,480 new recruits have joined Police Scotland in the last 18 months.

“Scotland also continues to have more police officers per capita than England and Wales.”

The spokesperson also expressed the Government’s sympathies to the families of Mr Yuill and Ms Bell.

Deputy Chief Constable designate Fiona Taylor, of Police Scotland, previously gave an overview of work being done on prioritising resources, keeping people safe and protecting the vulnerable.

At a Scottish Police Authority board meeting in Glasgow on September 28, she said: “As we have consistently highlighted over a period of months, hard choices are being taken to deliver effective policing within the funding available and action is being taken to achieve savings, co-ordinated through the Policing Our Communities programme.

“As I outlined during last month’s board meeting, we have paused all police support staff recruitment, except for some business-critical areas such as our contact centres and custody suites. We are also reviewing our senior officer command structures and support services.

“We have outlined a proportionate response to crime pilot in our North East (A) Division.

“The police estate is also an area where efficiencies and improvements to buildings in the wrong place or in poor condition can deliver savings and further, necessary cost reduction is planned in relation to police buildings.”

She added: “We shared our outline proposals to accelerate disposal of a further 30 police buildings with the Scottish Police Authority Resources Committee last week and we are now developing detailed plans for that work.

“We understand and we are sensitive to community concerns around closing police buildings, but it is important to underline that, as we consolidate our estate, we now have over 60 co-locations with partners, providing more sustainable, more modern, and safer workspaces for our people.

“Of necessity, as part of our commitment to delivering a balanced budget, we are closely assessing the officer recruitment profile for the remainder of 2023-24.”