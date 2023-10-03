Voters not interested in my bank balance, says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Voters not interested in my bank balance, says Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the Conservative Party annual conference (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rishi Sunak has said that voters do not care about how much money is in his bank account amid questions over whether his wealth makes him out of touch.

The Prime Minister, who with his wife Akshata Murty has an estimated net worth of £529 million, faced questions during a set of broadcast interviews about whether his wealth made it difficult for voters to connect with him.

Mr Sunak told Times Radio that the public did not care about his wealth but wanted leaders who instead make a “difference” amid cost-of-living pressures.

“I think what people want from their prime ministers and their leaders is to do things that are going to make a difference to their lives,” he said.

“I don’t think people are as interested in how much money is in my bank account. They’re interested in what I’m doing for them.”

He said that the recent decision to ease the shift away from gas boilers and petrol and diesel cars was a “great example of that”.

A word cloud on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg recently suggested that the main thing the public thought about him was he was “rich”.

Mr Sunak’s wealth makes him one of the richest men ever to become prime minister but it has seen critics and opponents argue that he has little understanding of the pressures on ordinary voters battling inflation.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “The thing that people want from me is to make a difference to their lives and when I first got this job I set out five priorities that I was going to focus on for the country – the first of those was to halve inflation.”

He added: “That was the first and most important priority I set out because I know things are difficult and the biggest impact I’ve had on people’s lives is to bring the rate of inflation down and the good news is we’re making progress.

“Of course I know things are tough for people right now, but I’m going to make sure we stick to the plan, the plan is working.”