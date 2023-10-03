Rishi Sunak says he is ‘working the phones’ ahead of Euro 2028 host deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak says he is ‘working the phones’ ahead of Euro 2028 host deadline

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tours the Exhibitor’s Hall at the Manchester Central convention complex during the Conservative Party annual conference (Carl Court/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tours the Exhibitor’s Hall at the Manchester Central convention complex during the Conservative Party annual conference (Carl Court/PA)

Rishi Sunak said he has been “working the phones” in an effort to make a success of the UK’s bid for the 2028 European Football Championship.

The Prime Minister was also licked in the face by a guide dog as he met stallholders at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

Following a morning of questions about the future of HS2, Mr Sunak was quizzed about the UK’s joint bid with Ireland for Uefa’s Euro 28.

“I have been hitting the phones,” he told FA stallholders he met on the conference floor walkabout.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak watches a man using a VR headset at an FA stand at the Exhibitor’s Hall at the Manchester Central convention complex, during the Conservative Party annual conference
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak watches a man using a VR headset at an FA stand at the Exhibitor’s Hall at the Manchester Central convention complex (Carl Court/PA)

A final decision will be made on October 10, with Turkey also in the running to stage the Europe-wide tournament.

The Prime Minister was also shown tickets from the 1966 football World Cup and a 1968 programme for a match between West Ham and his club, Southampton.

He later witnessed a display of virtual reality football training technology by software company Rezzil.

Elsewhere on the conference floor, Mr Sunak shared anecdotes about his family’s puppy Nova as he met representatives from charity Guide Dogs.

As he kneeled down to meet guide dogs Inca and Stevie, Mr Sunak blew a kiss to Stevie as the black Labrador licked his face.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets a guide dog as he tours the Exhibitor’s Hall at the Manchester Central convention complex, during the Conservative Party annual conference
Rishi Sunak greets a guide dog as he tours the Exhibitor’s Hall (Carl Court/PA)

Mr Sunak said his family had been inspired by friends with a dog named Inca to get their Labrador retriever last year.

Guide Dogs representatives Eleanor Briggs, Elaine Maries and Pete Bungay pressed the Prime Minister about the charity’s campaign to do more to tackle obstructive pavement parking.

Mr Sunak said he would “go and do a bit of reading” about a consultation launched by the Government in 2020 aimed at changing the law on pavement parking.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also met small independent businesses, and stopped to speak to some children and teenagers ahead of an early morning conference event.