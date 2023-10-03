Braverman: Immigrants living ‘parallel lives’ in many UK towns and cities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braverman: Immigrants living ‘parallel lives’ in many UK towns and cities

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaks to volunteers during a visit to Bolton Lads and Girls Club in Bolton, Greater Manchester (Justin Tallis/PA)
Suella Braverman has said some immigrants are “not embracing British values” and are living “parallel lives” to the rest of the country.

The Home Secretary, who has attracted criticism for suggesting multiculturalism has “failed”, said she would be “fearless” in identifying problems with integration.

She said there are “many towns and cities” where people from abroad are not learning English and “not taking part in British life”.

In a speech in the US last week, she attacked the “misguided dogma” of multiculturalism, saying it had “failed”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman plays a game of table football during a visit to Bolton Lads and Girls Club in Bolton, Greater Manchester
Rishi Sunak declined to back her comments and former home secretary Dame Priti Patel suggested she may have said them simply to attract attention.

But on a visit to Bolton, Ms Braverman said: “It’s my job, first and foremost, to be honest and speak for the majority of the British people.

“And my comments have been somewhat mischaracterised.

“We have so much to be proud of. We have a great multi-ethnic society and in many parts of our country integration has worked.

“But there are also many towns and cities around the United Kingdom where it hasn’t and communities are living parallel lives.

Suella Braverman speaks to volunteers during a visit to Bolton Lads and Girls Club (Justin Tallis/PA)

“They are coming from abroad, they are not learning the language. They’re not embracing British values, and they’re not taking part in British life.

“And that needs to be identified, we must be fearless in calling that out and that’s my job.”

Conservative Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson told a fringe event he agreed multiculturalism had failed, adding: “Well, it depends… if you’re rich, if you come from a decent background, if you’ve got to university, if your family are businessmen, and you come from an ethnic background, then multiculturalism quite obviously has worked.

“Because you’ve got plenty of people from different backgrounds in Parliament, in positions – judges, lawyers, solicitors, brain surgeons, what have you.

“But if you come from the lower end of society where you live on a little terraced street in Derby or Nottingham where people haven’t lived together, where there’s people living on those streets who still can’t speak English after 20 years, then multiculturalism has not been a success.

“This is not about foreign people coming here and living in their own little communities and not integrating properly,” he said, adding “we see it with the Brits as well” and that he is aware of British people living in Spain who do not speak the language and who do not integrate with the wider community.

He added: “If you come and live in this country, you should live a British way of life, but it’s OK to retain your own country, that’s perfectly normal, but you should be British as well, and that’s not always happened.”