Scottish Government will not micromanage National Care Service, says minister

The Scottish Government will not “micromanage” social care from Edinburgh in the planned National Care Service, Scotland’s social care minister has said.

The Scottish Government delayed legislation to create the service in the face of political opposition, using the parliamentary recess to engage with councils, carers and trade unions, among others.

Giving evidence on the National Care Service (Scotland) Bill, Maree Todd told the Scottish Parliament’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee: “After being out and about over the summer speaking with people, I know more than ever that the status quo is not an option.

“We must act decisively so that people can have the improvements that they need as quickly as possible.”

She spoke of the “postcode lottery” of social care and said the planned increase in integration would improve this, but added: “I’m keen to hear what the challenges are in every local area and see what we can do nationally to unlock them – I am not interested in micromanaging the entirety of social care from Edinburgh all over the country.”

She said the oversight board for the service would “have teeth” and this is planned to be able to take action similar to the way ministers can currently intervene in health boards that are failing.

Ms Todd told the committee: “I’ve heard many people criticise that is it just the status quo but it is different. At the moment, I have no control over the social care system. I’m held to account day in, day out for things which I have no control over.

“In future, Scottish Government ministers will have some control, we will share that with a national body that will absolutely ensure that we deliver improved standards.”

She added: “It’s very important that the board has power to take action when there’s system delivery failure and I’m determined to reassure people that it will have sufficient power to take action when it needs to.

“We’re envisaging something similar to the arrangements that are in place for health boards at the moment where there can be interventions if there are challenges and an escalation of intervention – we’re envisaging something similar for the National Care Service.”

She said the board would not be there “just for decoration”.

Questioned by Conservative Sandesh Gulhane, she rejected his assertion that the bill is “treading water” since it was delayed.

She said: “I would challenge that narrative, we’re not treading water.

“We paused and have worked very hard with partners from local government and with trade unions and with people with lived experience to try to find a way forward.

“You’ll be aware that we were pretty much in a situation where we couldn’t move forward because the level of opposition to the Bill was so great so I’m really pleased that we have achieved consensus and we are now moving forward.”

In July, the Scottish Government announced it had reached a partnership deal with council umbrella body Cosla and the NHS for the service.

Under the terms of the agreement, legal responsibility will be shared between the health service, councils and the Scottish Government.

Councils will continue to be in charge of delivering care services and employing staff.