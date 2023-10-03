Labour-run council makes U-turn on cuts as Sarwar makes his view clear

Anas Sarwar made it “very clear” he disapproved of plans for cuts to sport and leisure facilities in Labour-run North Lanarkshire Council prior to the local authority’s U-turn.

Council chiefs in the Labour-run administration have reversed plans to close 39 libraries, swimming pools and leisure centres in an attempt to plug significant funding gaps.

But the council warned “dire” financial constraints remain.

Scottish Labour leader Mr Sarwar told journalists on Tuesday he understood the anger and frustration of the affected communities but said councillors were being forced to take “really difficult decisions”.

More than 21,000 North Lanarkshire residents signed various online petitions against the closures, with a public protest also planned.

But on Tuesday morning, the council’s Labour leader councillor Jim Logue confirmed the closures would not go ahead.

He said: “We have taken the decision to protect these important community assets, despite a total lack of support from the Scottish Government to do so.

“The SNP has refused to offer a single penny more to support these facilities despite receiving £6 million to support swimming pools from the UK Government.

Good on @theSNP group in North Lanarkshire for tabling an Emergency Motion to reverse Labour's short-sighted proposal to close 39 community venues & facilities. Those in neighbouring South Lanarkshire, including Rutherglen & Hamilton West, will be watching closely. https://t.co/Tt0WK22WI4 — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 3, 2023

“North Lanarkshire Labour will protect these important facilities for the duration of this council term.

“However, our financial situation remains dire after more than a decade of cuts to our budget from the SNP in Holyrood, but Labour will always stand up for families here.

“It remains the case that North Lanarkshire Council will face difficult budget decisions as a result of failure from the SNP to properly resource local government.”

Mr Sarwar was campaigning in Cambuslang – part of neighbouring South Lanarkshire Council – ahead of a crucial by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

He said he did not blame the decision-making on individual councils.

Mr Sarwar told journalists: “Whether it’s Labour councils or SNP, there are councils across this country having to make really difficult decisions – decisions they don’t want to make.

“So I don’t blame Labour councils for that, I don’t even blame SNP councils. The blame lies squarely with an SNP Scottish Government who is not giving a fair funding deal to local government.

“And I think it’s high time that councils across the country, regardless of political affiliation, stand up and fight for the local communities and demand a fair deal.”

He added: “I’m really clear that I want to protect, where possible, local services. I can understand the frustration and anger that people have about what they have heard.

“And I’ve made those views really clear.”

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf condemned the proposed cuts prior to the U-turn, as he praised SNP councillors for tabling an emergency motion to reverse the “short-sighted” plans.

Speaking to the PA news agency in Blantyre on Tuesday, Mr Yousaf welcomed the reversal but said the decision was only taken because of the by-election in its neighbouring region.

He said: “The only reason South Lanarkshire Council have U-turned is because there is a by-election coming up and because they got their orders from Anas Sarwar to do so. Who is to say they won’t U-turn again after the by-election is over and done.”