Labour-run council makes U-turn on cuts as Sarwar makes his view clear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour-run council makes U-turn on cuts as Sarwar makes his view clear

By Press Association
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he had made his views clear on scrapping the closures (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he had made his views clear on scrapping the closures (Jane Barlow/PA)

Anas Sarwar made it “very clear” he disapproved of plans for cuts to sport and leisure facilities in Labour-run North Lanarkshire Council prior to the local authority’s U-turn.

Council chiefs in the Labour-run administration have reversed plans to close 39 libraries, swimming pools and leisure centres in an attempt to plug significant funding gaps.

But the council warned “dire” financial constraints remain.

Scottish Labour leader Mr Sarwar told journalists on Tuesday he understood the anger and frustration of the affected communities but said councillors were being forced to take “really difficult decisions”.

More than 21,000 North Lanarkshire residents signed various online petitions against the closures, with a public protest also planned.

But on Tuesday morning, the council’s Labour leader councillor Jim Logue confirmed the closures would not go ahead.

He said: “We have taken the decision to protect these important community assets, despite a total lack of support from the Scottish Government to do so.

“The SNP has refused to offer a single penny more to support these facilities despite receiving £6 million to support swimming pools from the UK Government.

“North Lanarkshire Labour will protect these important facilities for the duration of this council term.

“However, our financial situation remains dire after more than a decade of cuts to our budget from the SNP in Holyrood, but Labour will always stand up for families here.

“It remains the case that North Lanarkshire Council will face difficult budget decisions as a result of failure from the SNP to properly resource local government.”

Mr Sarwar was campaigning in Cambuslang – part of neighbouring South Lanarkshire Council – ahead of a crucial by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

He said he did not blame the decision-making on individual councils.

Mr Sarwar told journalists: “Whether it’s Labour councils or SNP, there are councils across this country having to make really difficult decisions – decisions they don’t want to make.

“So I don’t blame Labour councils for that, I don’t even blame SNP councils. The blame lies squarely with an SNP Scottish Government who is not giving a fair funding deal to local government.

“And I think it’s high time that councils across the country, regardless of political affiliation, stand up and fight for the local communities and demand a fair deal.”

He added: “I’m really clear that I want to protect, where possible, local services. I can understand the frustration and anger that people have about what they have heard.

“And I’ve made those views really clear.”

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf condemned the proposed cuts prior to the U-turn, as he praised SNP councillors for tabling an emergency motion to reverse the “short-sighted” plans.

Speaking to the PA news agency in Blantyre on Tuesday, Mr Yousaf welcomed the reversal but said the decision was only taken because of the by-election in its neighbouring region.

He said: “The only reason South Lanarkshire Council have U-turned is because there is a by-election coming up and because they got their orders from Anas Sarwar to do so. Who is to say they won’t U-turn again after the by-election is over and done.”