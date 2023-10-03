HS2 north of Birmingham: What work has started and what might happen next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HS2 north of Birmingham: What work has started and what might happen next?

By Press Association
The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to axe plans for HS2 to run from Birmingham to Manchester (HS2 Ltd/PA)
The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to axe plans for HS2 to run from Birmingham to Manchester.

Here the PA news agency answers 13 key questions on the situation:

HS2 network
(PA Graphics)

– Are there doubts about Phase 1 between London and Birmingham?

The only current uncertainty is whether Old Oak Common in London’s western suburbs will be the permanent terminus in the capital or whether the line will reach Euston.

– What was the plan for HS2 north of Birmingham?

In Phase 2a, the high-speed railway was due to be extended from the West Midlands to Crewe.

It was then due to be built up to Manchester in Phase 2b, and to the East Midlands in another phase.

– Has HS2 work started north of Birmingham?

Phase 1 of HS2 includes a 19-mile section of route between Curdworth, Warwickshire and Handsacre, Staffordshire.

Some of this work has been paused since March, but much of the construction continues.

Recent examples include two bridges being installed near Lichfield, Staffordshire.

– What about Phases 2a and 2b?

Preparatory work for Phase 2a is ongoing, while some residents on the Phase 2b route have already voluntarily sold their homes to HS2 Ltd.

– How much has been spent on Phases 2a and 2b?

In an update to Parliament on June 19, rail minister Huw Merriman said £900 million had been spent on Phase 2a, and £700 million on Phase 2b.

HS2 project
The site of the Birmingham High Speed Railway construction site at Curzon Street in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

– What would be the impact on services if Rishi Sunak scraps HS2 north of Birmingham?

It largely depends on whether the planned Handsacre Link in Lichfield goes ahead.

– If it does?

HS2 trains will be able to connect to and from the existing West Coast Main Line (WCML), meaning they could serve stations such as Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow.

But capacity constraints on the WCML – one of the main reasons why HS2 was planned – mean the number of high-speed trains that could run on the existing line will be limited to around three per hour in each direction.

– What happens if the Handsacre Link is axed?

HS2 trains will only be able to operate a shuttle service between Birmingham and London.

– What stage is the legislation at?

The Bill giving the Government the power to build Phase 2a secured royal assent in February 2021.

The Bill for Phase 2b was introduced to Parliament in January 2022 and is currently at the committee stage.

– What must the Government do if it wants to stop Phase 2a?

It is unclear if the Government could simply choose not to use its powers under the Phase 2a legislation or if it must secure the support of the majority of MPs in a vote in the Commons.

– What is Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR)?

It is a plan to improve east-west rail connections across the North.

– How is it linked to HS2?

NPR and HS2 were being designed so trains would run between the two networks and onto the wider railway system.

NPR was set to rely on some infrastructure built by HS2, including for a complicated section through central Manchester.

Scrapping HS2 north of Birmingham will put the finances of NPR in doubt.

– What about rail improvements in other parts of the country?

Progress on East West Rail – a scheme to re-establish a rail link between Cambridge and Oxford – is ongoing.