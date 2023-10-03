No final cost for remedying collapse-risk concrete in Scotland, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

No final cost for remedying collapse-risk concrete in Scotland, MSPs told

By Press Association
Shirley-Anne Somerville was speaking before the committee on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shirley-Anne Somerville was speaking before the committee on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

There is not yet a final cost for work needed to make collapse-prone concrete in Scottish buildings safe, MSPs have heard.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) has been causing concerns across the UK in recent months, prompting governments and councils to assess buildings for its presence.

As yet, 40 schools and more than 250 NHS buildings in Scotland are believed to have some form of Raac in them.

Speaking at the Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee on Tuesday, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said there had not yet been a final assessment of the cost to the public purse, but called on the UK Government to provide more capital funding.

The statement came after the committee heard earlier on Tuesday that West Lothian Council has spent about £53 million on work so far, with the local authority’s property services manager, David Baird, saying the cost is believed to be about £2,500 per square metre of Raac roofs.

Iain Morris, the acting director of asset management at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said the service is looking at a bill of about £70 million.

Ms Somerville said: “Because of the sheer extent of work that is going on across the public sector, it’s not possible to have a genuine modelling of what the scale of financial commitment may be.

“So I do think it’s perhaps not helpful to speculate at this point until all that work has been done.”

She added: “At this point, it is not possible to put a final figure on that, but we do recognise that this is a concern across the public sector.

“That’s why we’re working very carefully with Cosla and, of course, other parts of the public sector to ensure that we have very, very close working so that we are alerted to the issues as they are found by the building owners who are responsible for the monitoring and the upkeep of our buildings.”

The minister also said the Government was in the “discovery phase” of assessing the impact of Raac in housing, telling the committee that details on “initial reporting and timescales” are expecting this month.

Urging the UK Government to provide more cash for the issue, Ms Somerville said: “The First Minister has, of course, been clear that we will spend what we need to spend to ensure that our buildings are safe for those who use them.

“But we need the UK Government to realise the seriousness of the situation and to provide devolved Governments with funding, and, of course, their own departments.

“The Deputy First Minister (Shona Robison) wrote to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury about this in August, only receiving an unsatisfactory response some weeks later.”

“The UK Government cannot simply put its head in the sand.

“New capital money has to be made available, rather than continuing cuts to capital budgets that we have seen and will continue to see in future years.”

The comments from Ms Somerville come as Aberdeen City Council announced it was undertaking a review of the 22,000 council-owned homes in the city for the substance.

According to the council, about 500 properties in the Balnagask area of the city are believed to have been built using Raac.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “We are liaising with tenants, private owners and occupiers, and landlords as a matter of priority.

“We will continue to keep residents informed and update our website with the latest information.”