Ferguson Marine ferries to have reduced passenger capacity, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ferguson Marine ferries to have reduced passenger capacity, MSPs told

By Press Association
Glen Sannox will not be accepted until all its systems are ready, a minister has said (Jane Barlow/PA)
Glen Sannox will not be accepted until all its systems are ready, a minister has said (Jane Barlow/PA)

The delayed Calmac ferries being built at the Ferguson Marine shipyard will carry fewer passengers than first envisioned, it has emerged.

In response to safety certification measures required by the regulator, the Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa will each have a maximum carrying capacity of 852 passengers, down from the original plan of 1,000.

Last week, the Government-owned shipyard’s chief executive David Tydeman said the cost of the vessels has risen further.

His letter to MSPs said Calmac and the agency CMAL were considering a maximum capacity of 852 passengers to accommodate the required number of stairwells and passageways.

Ministerial Statement on BiFab
Fiona Hyslop discussed the ferries in Holyrood (Fraser Bremner)

On Tuesday, transport minister Fiona Hyslop said CMAL would only take delivery of the vessels once they had been signed off by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency regulator as well as the class society, which surveys ships.

She told the Scottish Parliament that all systems including LNG propulsion will need to be completed – something which will require special pipework.

Ms Hyslop said: “Any further delay to the delivery of these lifeline vessels is extremely disappointing.

“The reduced passenger capacity noted in the update from the yard is expected to be formally accepted through appropriate contract amendments.”

The certification issues will not affect the vehicle-carry capacity on the ferries, she said.

The Scottish Conservatives’ Edward Mountain, who is also convener of Holyrood’s Transport Committee, said some of the other yards bidding for the Calmac contract had been rejected as they did not meet the required passenger capacity.

Ferguson Marine Shipyard
Edward Mountain said the ferries were ‘not what islanders were promised’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

As this has now been reduced by 15%, he said “it is difficult to see why CMAL should have to accept the Glen Sannox and 802 (Glen Rosa) vessels”.

“Islanders haven’t accepted that there are going to be less passengers and the reason we are in this position is because Ferguson Marine only spoke to the Coastguard Agency in June of this year about whether the boats met the specifications set out, based on 2016 dated regulations.

“So, what we’ve got is late ferries, under capacity, over budget and not what the islanders were promised.”

Ms Hyslop responded by saying Calmac would have six new ferries in its fleet by 2026.

She said: “What they (islanders) don’t want are speculative headlines that undermine the understanding that the vast majority of ferries in Scotland do run to time, that there are far more passengers being carried than ever before and there are far more routes than ever before.”

The latest cost increases mean the total bill for the two ferries is currently thought to be £360 million.

The expected delivery date of the Glen Sannox is now March 31 next year, and for the Glen Rosa it is May 31, 2025.