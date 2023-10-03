Sarwar: Yousaf must ‘end secrecy’ over police station closure plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarwar: Yousaf must ‘end secrecy’ over police station closure plans

By Press Association
Three police stations in a crucial by-election constituency could close, according to documents (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf has been told to “end the secrecy” amid plans to close every police station in a crucial by-election constituency.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar accused the Scottish Government of hiding the information “deliberately for political purposes” as the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election draws to a close later this week.

Plans published by the Scottish Sun newspaper, which include the closure of a list of Lanarkshire police stations, were circulated to bodies including the Scottish Government, although they are yet to be finalised.

The proposals – codenamed Project Quest – list stations which are “proposed surplus” buildings and include Rutherglen, Cambuslang and Blantyre, in South Lanarkshire – key areas in the by-election which concludes on Thursday.

Police Scotland’s Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor announced last week that Police Scotland were separately preparing to sell another 30 of their buildings in an attempt to offset projected budget overspends of £19 million.

Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Andy Buchanan/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf, however, later said the decision was for Police Scotland and said the force was given an “increased” budget.

Speaking to journalists outside Cambuslang police station on Tuesday, Mr Sarwar said: “The SNP have to end this secrecy. They have to come clean, they have to tell the truth to people in this constituency and across the country about what their plans are.

“But the idea that every single police station in this constituency faces closure is completely unthinkable and for them not to be upfront and truthful, it makes it sound like something has been hidden here deliberately for political purposes.”

While on the campaign trail, Mr Sarwar spoke to an elderly woman who was looking to speak to officers inside the Cambuslang station about an incident, after her local Blantyre branch was closed.

He said the interaction was “heartbreaking” and was a “very stark example of what that means consequentially for vulnerable people across our communities”.

But speaking to the media in Blantyre, Mr Yousaf said: “I’m really surprised (Mr Sarwar) is attacking Police Scotland in this way. Police Scotland have been absolutely transparent.

Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election
SNP leader and First Minister Humza Yousaf (Robert Perry/PA)

“It’s a decision for Police Scotland to make, of course, about their own estate.

“My job is to make sure Police Scotland are fairly funded – we’ve done that. That’s why the budget for Police Scotland this financial year has increased and because of that increase we see more police officers per head than we see in England and Wales.

“But most importantly, people in Rutherglen and Hamilton West want to know their communities are safe, and recorded crime is at one of the lowest levels in almost 50 years.”

The Scottish Government has said £1.45 billion has been invested in policing in 2023/24, however police chiefs warned it will not be enough amid the projected £19 million overspend.

Meanwhile, the head of the Scottish Police Federation warned officer cuts could risk lives, with the organisation’s general secretary David Kennedy telling the 1919 magazine that cuts of 600 more officers could be on the table.

During Topical Questions at Holyrood, Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “While I am aware that there is a range of work under way in relation to the 2019 Police Scotland estate strategy, I am not aware of any specific details, including for Lanarkshire or indeed Dumfries.

“At no point has the Scottish Government requested any withholding of details as perhaps the member has read elsewhere in the press.”