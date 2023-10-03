Politicians ‘have a responsibility to be accurate’, says Tory MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Politicians ‘have a responsibility to be accurate’, says Tory MP

By Press Association
Conservative MP for West Bromwich East Nicola Richards said politicians needed to be ‘careful’ with their language amid concerns about conspiracy theories (UK Parliament/PA)
Conservative MP for West Bromwich East Nicola Richards said politicians needed to be ‘careful’ with their language amid concerns about conspiracy theories (UK Parliament/PA)

Politicians “have a responsibility to make sure we are talking about facts”, a Conservative MP has said amid debate over “15-minute cities”.

Nicola Richards, MP for West Bromwich East, told an audience at the Conservative Party Conference that “sometimes colleagues need a reminder of their language” during an event discussing conspiracy theories.

Her comments followed questions about comments made by ministers on the conference floor, including claims that 15-minute cities were “sinister” and Labour was “relaxed” about taxing meat.

She said: “As politicians we have a responsibility to make sure that we are talking about facts and being accurate about what we say.

“If you told me a few years ago that people would be getting vexed about a local planning framework in this respect and that it fed into a whole web of conspiracy theories, I just wouldn’t have believed you because on the face of it, it seems so dull and that’s the problem.

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has been criticised for his comments on ’15-minute cities’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I am sure and I know for certain that colleagues who are worried about excessive restrictions on motorists, whatever the label is, are absolutely not antisemites or conspiracy theorists but this is just a really good example of why we need to be so careful with our language.”

She added: “On this it really matters because I don’t believe for one second, I’ve never met one of my colleagues – with the exception of the one who is no longer a colleague – who I would worry would share antisemitic conspiracy theories, and sometimes colleagues need a reminder of their language and maybe where things are from.”

Ms Richards was alluding to former Conservative, now Reclaim, MP Andrew Bridgen, who was expelled from the Tories after comparing Covid vaccination programmes to the Holocaust.

During the Conservative Party Conference, Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, has been criticised by groups such as Greenpeace after suggesting in his conference speech on Monday that some councils wanted to “decide how often you go to the shops” in a “misuse” of the concept of 15-minute cities.

The concept, which suggests cities should be planned so residents are within 15-minutes’ walk of amenities, has provoked conspiracy theories suggesting it is part of a plan to impose radical restrictions on people’s movement.

Claire Coutinho, the Net Zero Secretary, has also been challenged over comments that Labour was “relaxed about taxing meat” despite the party having no such policy.

During Tuesday’s event, hosted by the Antisemitism Policy Trust as part of the conference fringe, Ms Richards said conspiracy theories had become “more of a problem” because “sometimes some of these views, or people alluding to these views, or people who have shared these views elsewhere are appearing on our TV, most notably on GB News, and I try not to watch too much of it.”

She added: “Really what it definitely comes down to is GB News, and any other platform, taking responsibility themselves and deciding what culture they want to have and who it is their audience is and what messages they want to send out.”

Ms Richards did not, however, criticise Conservative MPs for appearing on the channel and said there were “a lot of good people” on GB News.