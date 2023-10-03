Manchester United and northern businesses urge Sunak not to cancel HS2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Manchester United and northern businesses urge Sunak not to cancel HS2

By Press Association
Manchester United were among the businesses writing to the Prime Minister (Richard Sellers/PA)
Manchester United were among the businesses writing to the Prime Minister (Richard Sellers/PA)

Manchester United and several northern businesses have written to Rishi Sunak urging him to not cancel the HS2 leg between Birmingham and Manchester.

More than 30 large and small organisations from Greater Manchester and the surrounding area have called on the Prime Minister to commit to building the high-speed railway in its entirety and avoid “economic self-sabotage”.

Several other notable organisations – including Manchester Airports Group (MAG), the University of Manchester and Co-operatives UK – signed a joint letter warning the Prime Minister he was risking the “prosperity” of the North.

Mr Sunak repeatedly ducked questions about HS2 at the Conservative Party conference, held in Manchester, on Tuesday – amid widespread expectation he will cancel aspects of it due to spiralling costs.

The letter said: “In deciding on the future of HS2 you hold the future prosperity of the North and Midlands in your hands.

“As businesses with a deep interest in the long-term future of Manchester and the UK as a whole we urge you not to cancel HS2.

“It would be a major act of economic self-sabotage and damage our international standing as a place to do business.”

It said the businesses would be open to working with the Government to try and combat the project’s spiralling costs, but stressed HS2 was “fundamental to the economic future of the whole of the country”.

The letter concluded: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity which we cannot afford to throw away. Scrapping this scale of infrastructure investment would risk our standing as a globally competitive UK in the future, and adversely impact our communities for decades to come.”

Ken O’Toole, MAG chief executive, said Mr Sunak would be wrong to “abandon the commitments the Government has made to deliver HS2”, adding the North needs “better connectivity”.

Mr O’Toole said the North’s growth and productivity had “been stifled by outdated rail infrastructure” over the past decade.

In a statement, he added: “The UK needs a bold and ambitious plan for unlocking the potential of the North and rebalancing the national economy.

“That plan should integrate a modern rail network with the global connectivity provided by Manchester Airport.

“We call on Government to work with business and political leaders to ensure that vision is delivered.”

On Monday, Tory mayor for the West Midlands, Andy Street, said scrapping the scheme while holding a conference in Manchester would be “an incredible political gaffe”.