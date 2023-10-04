UK services sector suffers worst performance since start of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK services sector suffers worst performance since start of the year

By Press Association
The UK’s services sector saw its weakest performance since the start of the year last month (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK’s services sector saw its weakest performance since the start of the year last month as sluggish business conditions and consumers cutting back on spending continued to drag on the level of work.

A closely watched survey found that jobs in the industry were shed at the fastest rate since 2021.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI survey showed a reading of 49.3 in September, down from 49.5 in August.

Any score below 50 indicates that activity in the industry has been contracting.

Nevertheless, the reading came in above the flash estimate figure of 47.2 for the latest month.

Activity in the industry – which spans services from hospitality, leisure and entertainment to healthcare, transport and financial services – took a downturn in August after a strong spring.

Higher borrowing costs have begun to take a toll on consumer demand, with the squeeze on households leading people to cut back on non-essential spending, the survey found.

It comes as UK interest rates remained unchanged at 5.25% last month, signalling some hope to businesses that rates could be nearing a peak.

Furthermore, the survey found that businesses shed jobs at the fastest rate since the start of 2021, due to lower hiring budgets and deciding not to replace staff who leave.

Tim Moore, the economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “Service sector activity remained on a negative trajectory in September as cutbacks to non-essential business and consumer spending weighed on sales volumes.

“Survey respondents often suggested that a combination of elevated borrowing costs and subdued economic conditions had led to lower new business intakes.

“A renewed decline in export sales also acted as a headwind to order books during September, led by weaker demand across Europe.”

Nevertheless, hopes that inflationary pressures have begun to come down promoted more optimism among service sector companies last month for the future of their business.

UK inflation slowed to 6.7% in August, according to official figures, and the Bank of England is expecting the level to fall “sharply” by the end of the year.

(PA Graphics)

Businesses expectations of activity in the year ahead edged up to a three-month high in September, and significantly higher than the same time last year.

Firms reported feeling more optimistic about inflation easing, customer demand rebounding, as well as new product launches and business investment plans.

However, elevated borrowing costs and stretched household budgets were still a concern, while higher wage bills and fuel costs continued to put pressure on firms across the sector.

Dr John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), said: “The UK economy is still showing signs of strain and the impact of interest rate rises are having an effect.

“Consumers are concerned by the higher cost of living and expenses continuing to rise, especially fuel costs, and are reining in spend accordingly.”