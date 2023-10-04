Baby loss memorial book could help parents facing ‘terrible sadness’ – Yousaf

A new book commemorating babies lost to miscarriage has opened, with First Minister Humza Yousaf saying it could provide comfort to those who have suffered the “terrible sadness” of pregnancy loss.

Mr Yousaf, who suffered four miscarriages with his wife Nadia before the birth of their daughter, told how the loss of a baby at any stage in pregnancy could have a “profound impact”.

The new baby loss memorial book, which has been produced jointly by the Scottish Government and National Records of Scotland, will give parents an opportunity – if they wish – to commemorate their loss.

The initiative was announced by Nicola Sturgeon shortly before she stepped down as first minister in March this year. Ms Sturgeon has previously told how she suffered a miscarriage herself.

Those who have suffered a miscarriage or suffered loss before 24 weeks of pregnancy can apply to National Records of Scotland to have this registered in the book.

The service is free and voluntary, with people able to make historical applications and applications to register more than one loss.

Ahead of Baby Loss Awareness Week from October 9, Mr Yousaf confirmed on Wednesday the book is open for applications as he visited the charity Held In Our Hearts.

He said: “The loss of a baby at any stage of pregnancy has a profound impact on everyone affected, and the Scottish Government has listened to parents who told us how difficult it was that they often felt that their loss was not recognised.

Nicola Sturgeon, who has personal experience of miscarriage, announced plans to create the memorial book shortly before stepping down as first minister (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“We have worked with health professionals, royal colleges, baby loss charities and National Records of Scotland to develop a Memorial Book of Pregnancy and Baby Loss, which provides a record of the loss, and a commemorative certificate.

“I am pleased that this is now open for applications from anyone who has experienced pregnancy or baby loss prior to 24 weeks.

“I am very grateful to everyone involved in making this a reality. I hope this will provide acknowledgement and a measure of comfort to those who have experienced the terrible sadness of a pre-24 week pregnancy or baby loss.”

Nicola Welsh, chief executive of Held In Our Hearts, said: “The loss of a much-wanted baby at any stage of pregnancy can be incredibly painful and isolating.

“A family are left grieving for a life they wished for and, until now, for pre-24 week pregnancy and baby loss, there was no formal way to recognise that these little ones existed.

As October begins, our thoughts turn to #BabyLossAwarenessWeek which is from the 9th to the 15th, and is such an important week for bereaved families to remember their precious babies, and to raise awareness and to encourage conversation surrounding baby loss. pic.twitter.com/jIx5RVWwFW — Held In Our Hearts (@heldinourhearts) October 1, 2023

“The memorial book will, for the first time, provide the opportunity for families to have their little ones’ names added to the National Records of Scotland.

“We hope that by memorialising these little lives in this way, it will provide much needed comfort and recognition to these families.”

Clea Harmer, chief executive of baby loss charity Sands and chairwoman of the Baby Loss Awareness Alliance, said: “We hope that anyone who has been affected by pregnancy and baby loss prior to 24 weeks will find comfort in this new memorial book.

“We understand how vital it is for those who experience a bereavement at any stage in pregnancy to have their baby acknowledged and remembered and know that their babies’ lives mattered.”

Applications for entry in the book can be made by downloading and printing the form on the National Records of Scotland website, or alternatively people can request a form is sent to their home address.