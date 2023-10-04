UK 30-year borrowing costs hit highest since 1998 amid global bond rout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK 30-year borrowing costs hit highest since 1998 amid global bond rout

By Press Association
UK government bond yields have jumped to their highest level since 1998 amid a global bond rout (Alamy/PA)
UK government bond yields have jumped to their highest level since 1998 amid a global bond rout (Alamy/PA)

UK government bond yields have jumped to their highest level since 1998 amid a global bond rout sparked by worries that interest rates will have to stay higher for longer.

The yield on a 30-year UK government bond – also known as a gilt – hit 5.115% at one stage on Wednesday morning, which is the highest level since September 1998, according to Refinitiv data.

Government bond yields also surged in the US to levels last seen in 2007, prompted by investor uncertainty in America after the latest jobs data showed a surprisingly heated labour market, with economic worries on both sides of the Atlantic also weighing on investor appetite.

The bond sell-off comes at a critical time for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, as rising yields push up government borrowing costs and may leave him with even less wiggle room ahead of his autumn statement in November.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “It feels gloomy right now with a ‘higher rates for longer’ assumption helping to sour sentiment. This is reflected in the sell-off in bonds.”

He added: “Inflation is clearly a concern, but also government debt.”

The Government borrows money by selling gilts to financial institutions in the UK and overseas.

The yield on a government bond is the amount of money an investor receives for owning the debt and is represented as a percentage of its price. When a bond price falls, its yield rises.

A higher rate of interest on gilts means the Chancellor will have to put aside more cash to meet interest payments to the owners of bonds.

Yields on the long-dated gilts have surpassed highs seen even during the fallout from former prime minister Liz Truss’s mini-budget market turmoil last September and October.

This sent yields on gilts soaring last autumn, sparking a pension fund crisis and prompting the Bank of England to step in with an emergency programme to buy UK government bonds to calm markets.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said while the US jobs data was the catalyst for the latest rout, “it’s also majorly about deficits and about structurally higher inflation, rates and spending in the West”.

He warned the weak sentiment on bonds is here to stay: “The great bond bull market is dead, a new bear market is taking over.”

The UK has a ballooning national debt, currently standing at £2.59 trillion, while the US’s debt pile passed 33 trillion US dollars (£27.2 trillion) last month and is showing no sign of easing back ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

In the UK, borrowing has been sent soaring by Covid pandemic support and more recently help with energy bills and cost-of-living woes.

Central banks globally have also been hiking rates to try to tame inflation that rocketed higher as economies reopened after the pandemic, but with price rises proving stubborn, policymakers worldwide – including at the Bank of England – have cautioned that borrowing costs may need to stay higher for longer.