MSPs urged to reconsider plans to create victims’ commissioner for Scotland

The head of Scottish Women’s Aid has called on MSPs to reconsider plans to appoint a victims’ commissioner.

The Scottish Government proposes to create the post in wide-ranging legislation, which would also scrap the controversial not proven verdict and create a pilot of judge-only trials for rape cases.

But Marsha Scott, chief executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, raised concerns that the creation of a victims’ commissioner could be a “retrograde” step.

We want to establish a Victims and Witnesses Commissioner for Scotland to champion the rights of victims and witnesses. Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/nDdsq4Dsm7#VictimsBillScot pic.twitter.com/kFaHO0XGuI — ScotGov Justice (@ScotGovJustice) September 29, 2023

Speaking to MSPs on the Criminal Justice Committee, who are scrutinising proposals in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill, she said conversations with senior figures from Women’s Aid in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had highlighted those working to combat violence against women in Scotland already have “really good access” to politicians, and creating a commissioner post could “stand between us and them”.

In that respect, Dr Scott said there is a concern the move is “retrograde” and will “interfere” with access to politicians.

She also raised concerns that “there is a high risk of getting somebody in as a victims’ commissioner who does not understand violence against women and girls well”.

Speaking about the proposed post, she added: “I would hope that the Parliament would reconsider it.”

Her comments came as Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, said her charity had initially been quite “sceptical” about the benefits of establishing the post, “given a commissioner can’t get involved in individual cases”.

But she said the organisation’s position is now “more neutral” as “victims are saying this is something they want”.

However, with Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay saying the post could cost up to £1 million, Ms Brindley added: “I also worry about the cost of it.

“We’re all aware the Government are in a very difficult financial position, we’re looking at losing 28 rape crisis workers across Scotland from next March, so it does make it quite difficult for us to support wholeheartedly the victims’ commissioner when frontline services are being decimated.”

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, said the inclusion of a victims’ commissioner in the legislation “came from victims themselves who overwhelmingly wanted it”.

She said crime victims want “a figurehead who would champion their rights and hold criminal justice agencies to account”.

She also pointed out that Victim Support Europe has said an “independent victims’ commissioner is key for a good fabric right and upholding victims’ rights”, and having such a person is seen “as good practice”.