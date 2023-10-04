Vertu boss hits out at Government ‘messaging’ as EV demand wanes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Vertu boss hits out at Government ‘messaging’ as EV demand wanes

By Press Association
Robert Forrester said manufacturers are resorting to discounts and offers to try to boost flagging demand (John Walton/PA)
Robert Forrester said manufacturers are resorting to discounts and offers to try to boost flagging demand (John Walton/PA)

The boss of car dealership Vertu Motors has said the Government’s “confusing messaging” on net zero targets is partly to blame for cooling demand for electric vehicles.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu, said retail demand was “muted” following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s move to push back the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK from 2030 to 2035, as well as cost-of-living pressures.

Mr Forrester said the Government has caused confusion by announcing soon after delaying the ban that it will still impose stretching targets for car manufacturers to achieve specific zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) sales targets.

More than a fifth (22%) of new cars sold by manufacturers in the UK next year must be zero emission, under the new rules, rising to 80% in 2030.

Mr Forrester said manufacturers are resorting to discounts and offers to try to boost flagging demand.

He said: “Increased supply of new electric vehicles from manufacturers is evident whilst retail demand (as opposed to fleet) remains muted.

“The Government’s confusing messaging may further contribute to this.

“Manufacturers are therefore seeking to stimulate retail demand for these vehicles through the offer of discounted prices and supported finance rates.

“These market dynamics combined with the ZEV mandate have the potential to disrupt the recovery of the new car market in the next few years.”

Recent industry figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed retail sales of battery EVs fell 8.5% in the year to August 31.

But fleet sales have been boosted – up 64.8% in the year to August – thanks to companies incentivising staff to buy them through salary sacrifice schemes.

He added that the falling retail demand was also being driven by higher electricity costs increasing running costs, the removal of the plug-in car grant scheme on June 14 and “inadequate UK public charging infrastructure”, as well as rising insurance costs.

The comments came as Vertu reported pre-tax profits rising to £30.2 million in the six months to August 31 from £26.9 million a year ago on record revenues, up 21% at £2.4 billion.

Its results were boosted by its deal to buy Helston – its largest single acquisition, which completed at the end of last year.

Vertu said trading in September – the licence plate change month – was strong, but it flagged caution over the consumer outlook.

“Future consumer confidence levels will be key in determining future retail vehicle demand and the board remain cautious in this regard,” the group said.