Post-16 students to study more subjects under ‘Advanced British Standard’ – PM

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak said students will study five subjects rather than three under the plans (PA)
The Government will introduce a single qualification “the Advanced British Standard” bringing together A-levels and T-levels, the Prime Minister said.

Rishi Sunak said students will study five subjects rather than three under the planned shake-up of the post-16 education system.

The reforms would see all pupils study some form of English and mathematics until the age of 18.

Mr Sunak told the Conservative Party conference: “We will introduce the new rigorous, knowledge-rich Advanced British Standard, which will bring together A-levels and T-levels into a new single qualification for our school leavers.”

The Prime Minister added that students in sixth-forms and colleges will spend more time in the classroom under the Advanced British Standard.

Mr Sunak told the conference: “First, this will finally deliver on the promise of parity of esteem between academic and technical education. Because all students will sit the Advanced British Standard.

“Second, we will raise the floor ensuring that our children leave school literate and numerate because with the Advanced British Standard all students will study some form of maths and English to 18 with extra help for those who struggle most. In our country no child should be left behind.”