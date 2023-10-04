Gamekeepers treated like ‘pawns in done deals’, association warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Gamekeepers treated like ‘pawns in done deals’, association warns

By Press Association
The Scottish Gamekeepers Association said its members’ morale is ‘at an all-time low’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Scottish Gamekeepers Association said its members’ morale is ‘at an all-time low’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

Gamekeepers have said they are being treated like “pawns in done deals” on wildlife made by the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) said its members’ morale is “at an all-time low”.

The organisation submitted a response to the consultation on banning the use of snare traps in Scotland, complaining a decision already appears to have been made on the matter.

Humza Yousaf’s first Programme for Government said snaring will be banned through the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill.

The SGA also opposes plans to increase investigatory powers for the Scottish SPCA.

Its statement said: “This is a consultation coming about after a decision has been made and announced.

“In our view, therefore, it is a consultation which seems more about ticking a box to meet a minimum legal requirement to consult, rather than representing a genuine and meaningful consultation.”

The association said it is the approved training body for snare operators so should have been consulted on the plans earlier.

It continued: “Bluntly, our members are sick of being pawns in what they perceive to be ‘done deals’ and, on evidence, it is hard to argue. This response is on their behalf.”

The SGA suggested the snaring decision was part of the SNP’s co-operation agreement with the Greens, saying: “What, realistically, is the point of this consultation?

“It would be illuminating, for the benefit of all those soon to be directly impacted, to know whether the decision to ban snaring was recent or whether it formed part of the discussions at Bute House some time back in 2021.”

The SGA also said the Scottish SPCA is not “suitably impartial” to receive new investigatory powers for wildlife crime.