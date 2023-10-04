The key moments of Sunak’s HS2-cutting, ‘beauty pageant’ of a Tory conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The key moments of Sunak’s HS2-cutting, ‘beauty pageant’ of a Tory conference

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak held his first Tory party conference as leader (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rishi Sunak held his first Tory party conference as leader (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s first Tory party conference as Prime Minister was overshadowed by his chaotic axing of the northern leg of HS2 – while in Manchester – and an early “beauty pageant” for his job.

He dragged the party away from the centre ground and put his family front and centre as train strikes hit the annual jamboree.

Here is a look at the key issues at the conference.

– Party veers to the right

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Liz Truss was flocked by fans after setting out plans to ‘make Britain grow again’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Along with the classics designed to go down well with the party faithful – toughening benefits and slashing the Civil Service – ministers were running head-on into the “war on woke”.

Policies to court the right were deployed at every opportunity to distinguish the Tories from Labour, with banning transgender women from female hospital wards, protecting controversial statues and taking on the unions among the proposals.

Ministers even flirted with conspiracy theories when Transport Secretary Mark Harper suggested councils could “decide how often you go to the shops, and that they can ration who uses the roads and when” with “sinister 15-minute city plans”.

And Claire Coutinho was challenged on having a flimsy grasp on the truth for using her speech to claim Labour is ”relaxed about taxing meat”, despite having no such policy.

Mr Sunak is acutely aware that it was the party membership – generally more to the right than his MPs – who selected Liz Truss over him in the first of last year’s two Tory leadership elections.

– A coy beauty pageant in plain sight

Conservative Party Conference 2023
The Home Secretary was welcomed with chants of ‘Brav-er-man’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Plenty of Tory MPs are nervous about losing their seats at the next general election if things go the way of the current opinion polls, but others sense an opportunity.

With few thinking Mr Sunak will cling on if he fails to win the next election, those popular with the party faithful were suspected of giving a sneak peek of their leadership pitches.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman was crowned the “darling” of the conference, having been embraced by chants of “brav-er-man” after claiming multiculturalism had “failed” and warning that a “hurricane” of mass migration was coming.

Ms Truss drew large crowds with her tax-cutting proposals to “make Britain grow again”, less than a year after being ousted as prime minister during a chaotic 49 days in No 10.

Dame Priti Patel, the former home secretary, was ruling out the return of her Conservative colleague, but not her own prospects as she sniped at former Cabinet colleagues.

Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, was also warmly received after claiming that ministers should keep the option of leaving the European Convention on Human Rights “on the table”.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, the warm-up act for Mr Sunak’s conference speech, hit the key notes of Churchill and Thatcher as she railed against socialism and Labour and urged members to “stand up and fight”.

Nigel Farage may have rejected Mr Sunak’s open door policy on a return to the party, but the former Ukip leader was gleefully posed for selfies with a steady stream of Tory members.

– HS2 to the North cut, while in Manchester

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street was furious amid the chaos surrounding the HS2 announcement (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A conference in a former train station in Manchester may not seem the most politically astute place to scrap the planned new railway line to Manchester.

But Mr Sunak believes that axing the eye-wateringly expensive HS2 in favour of a myriad of smaller schemes underlines his credentials as someone prepared to take bold, long-term decisions.

The plans repeatedly leaked out before Mr Sunak’s speech, but he refused to confirm them as he hit out at “speculation” while being dogged by questions.

The Prime Minister will have anticipated the furious reaction from Labour’s Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, but he will be more concerned by the outcry from businesses and Tory West Midlands mayor Andy Street, and the suggestion that cancelling the line sends the wrong message about the UK’s ability to carry out major modernisation projects.

Mr Sunak insisted he would reinvest “every single penny” of the £36 billion saved from curtailing the project into infrastructure, including £30 billion of it in the North and Midlands.

– Industrial unrest

The strike by Aslef’s train drivers on Saturday meant Tory activists struggled to get to conference for the opening sessions on Sunday – they could not all go by plane, as Chancellor Jermy Hunt did.

Some clearly decided to avoid further rail disruption on Wednesday by leaving early ahead of the Prime Minister’s speech. During the conference, some of England’s striking doctors staged a protest outside the conference as part of their NHS pay dispute.

– Family first

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Mr Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister tasked his wife Akshata Murty with warming up the crowd before his speech, in which he pledged to “build a brighter future for our children”.

Addressing her husband, she said that “you know that doing the right thing for the long term, even when it is hard, is the right thing to do”.

Mr Sunak praised his “wonderful” wife and two daughters, noted his grandparents’ migration to Britain from India and East Africa, and the start in life his parents gave him.

Gordon Brown was introduced to his last party conference speech as Labour leader by his wife, Sarah. He was dumped as Prime Minister six months later.

Mr Sunak’s press secretary indicated the public will see more of Ms Murty in the run-up to the general election.

– ‘Man in a hurry’

Mr Sunak used his conference speech to set out a phasing out of cigarettes and an overhaul of post-16 education for England.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said that “Rishi Sunak is a man in a hurry” – but the smoking ban will take at least four years to begin and the education changes a decade.

Asked then if the new plans were drawn up to pose challenges to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, a Conservative spokesman said Mr Sunak had made the decisions because “they’re the right things to do”.

But he added: “If it puts them (Labour) in a difficult position, then that’s obviously nice, but it’s a secondary consideration.”