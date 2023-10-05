Mark Harper ‘proud’ of decision to axe Manchester leg of HS2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Mark Harper ‘proud’ of decision to axe Manchester leg of HS2

By Press Association
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he was ‘proud’ of the decision to cut HS2 north of Birmingham (Lucy North/PA)
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he was ‘proud’ of the decision to cut HS2 north of Birmingham (Lucy North/PA)

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he was “proud” of the decision to cut HS2 north of Birmingham as he shrugged off criticism from Tory former premier David Cameron and ex-chancellor George Osborne.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used his speech at the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday to confirm he has axed Phases 2a and 2b of the high-speed railway.

Mr Cameron said the decision would fuel the view that Britain is “heading in the wrong direction”, while Mr Osborne stated he agreed with that opinion.

Mr Harper told Sky News: “They’re absolutely entitled to their opinion. I worked closely with both of them in government and was very proud to serve with them. But that was a number of years ago.

“The facts have changed, the costs of the project have escalated, the patterns of travel have changed post-pandemic.

“So this Government’s taken a different decision. The Prime Minister’s taken a different decision that he thinks, and I think, is in the interest of the country.”

The Cabinet minister said “saving the £36 billion we were due to spend” on HS2 and “investing every penny” in alternative transport projects was “a decision I’m proud of”.

He told BBC Breakfast the decision was partly about the cost of HS2 “but also the change in behaviour post-pandemic”.

He said: “We’ve seen a big drop in the number of people using the railways, about 15-20% of passengers haven’t returned … and there’s been a 25-30% revenue decline.

“And the business case for HS2 was heavily weighted towards business travel. Business and commuter travel is 50% down where it was pre-pandemic.”

Mr Harper could not say “in detail” how much would be spent on paying off contracts that have been cancelled by cutting HS2’s northern leg.

Pressed repeatedly, he said: “We’ve made some assumptions. But we’ve also made some assumptions about the money we’ll recover from land sales, we think they will broadly balance out.”