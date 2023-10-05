Asylum backlog clearance efforts could make people destitute, Red Cross warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asylum backlog clearance efforts could make people destitute, Red Cross warns

By Press Association
A charity has warned of the risks of people becoming homeless as the Government works to clear the so-called legacy backlog in the asylum system (Alamy/PA)
Tens of thousands of people in the asylum system could be at risk of homelessness as the Government works to clear the so-called legacy backlog before the end of the year, a major charity has warned.

The British Red Cross said its services have seen the number of people they support who have been granted refugee status but who have become destitute more than double since early summer.

The charity criticised changes it said the Government has made to the time people are given to move out of asylum accommodation once they are given refugee status – the 28-day so-called “move-on” period.

The charity said it has seen some refugees get just seven days’ notice, and added that while reducing the asylum backlog and speeding up claims is something to be welcomed, it is putting “an increasing amount of pressure on local authorities to support people to find housing quickly”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to clear the backlog of older cases in the asylum system by the end of the year (Danny Lawson/PA)
One of the charity’s refugee service managers claimed that in parts of Greater Manchester, “homelessness for single men has almost become a guaranteed part of getting refugee status”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to clear by the end of 2023 the backlog of older cases which had been in the asylum system as of the end of June last year.

By the end of June this year, there were 67,870 legacy asylum cases awaiting a decision.

The Home Office has previously insisted the Government is “on track” to clear the legacy backlog by the end of 2023.

The British Red Cross has estimated that, based on the percentage of people and dependants in the backlog who were in asylum accommodation in June last year, a worst-case scenario could see more than 53,000 people affected by having to leave their accommodation soon.

It suggested around 26,000 people are at risk even if the backlog is not cleared by the Prime Minister’s deadline.

The charity said its figures are based on all decisions for people who live in asylum accommodation – both those who are granted refugee status and those who are not, who will also need to leave their accommodation in the days that follow.

A Home Office spokesperson said they “do not recognise these forecasts” and insisted the Government provides support for refugees to access jobs, benefits and housing.

The charity’s comments follow a similar complaint from the Refugee Council last month, which said while the notice period for people granted refugee status had previously started from when a person received their Biometric Residence Permit, it now begins when someone receives a grant letter telling them their protection claim has been accepted.

Both charities said they have seen people therefore left with too little time to move out of their asylum accommodation, with the British Red Cross warning this “could lead to devastating levels of destitution”.

The charity said its refugee services have seen the number of people they support with refugee status who have then become destitute rise from 132 people in June and July, to 317 people in August and September.

The charity has repeated its call for the Government to extend the move-on period to 56 days – to match the time period local authorities are given to work with households at risk of homelessness.

Alex Fraser, British Red Cross director for refugee support, said: “People who have been forced to flee their homes have already experienced unimaginable trauma. They need stability, support and to feel safe – making people destitute only causes more distress and hardship.

“Once they get refugee status, they need more time, not less, to find housing, work or benefits. It takes at least 35 days to start getting Universal Credit and local authorities need at least 56 days to help them find accommodation.

“Extending the move-on period would give refugees the support they need as they start to rebuild their lives.”

The Home Office spokesperson said: “All asylum applications are considered on individual merits.

“The pressure on the asylum system has continued to grow, with hotel accommodation costing millions of pounds a day.

“We encourage individuals to make their onward plans as soon as possible after receiving their decision, whether that is leaving the UK following a refusal, or taking steps to integrate in the UK following a grant.”