Starmer urged to be less cautious after suggesting he may not reverse HS2 cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer urged to be less cautious after suggesting he may not reverse HS2 cuts

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Andy Buchanan/PA)

HS2’s northern leg would not be revived under a Labour government, Sir Keir Starmer has signalled, as Blair-era figures urged him to be less cautious.

The Labour leader said he had wanted the high-speed line “built in full” but he “can’t commit” to that due to the “damage” done by the Government.

He added he was unable to promise to reverse Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement to scrap HS2 from the West Midlands to Manchester but said he was in talks with leaders across the North of England on providing better “connectivity”.

HS2 project
The construction site for the HS2 project at Curzon Street in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Keir said Labour would also continue with transport projects already announced by the Government, such as improvements to the A1.

Mr Sunak has promised to use £36 billion of savings from scrapping sections of HS2 to fund a raft of other transport schemes.

But doubts were emerging over these proposals, with the Network North rail plan described as a “shambles” by Labour amid claims some apparent pledges had been watered down or dropped hours after they were announced.

The Government faced questions over several pledges, including “£100m for a mass transit system for Bristol” and a promised upgrade to the A259 from Bognor Regis to Southampton.

Mr Sunak opted to scrap HS2 from the West Midlands to Manchester saying “the facts have changed” and the cost of the high-speed rail scheme had “more than doubled”.

Sir Keir, speaking to the BBC ahead of the party’s conference in Liverpool, said: “Well, what a fiasco.

“They’ve had this project up and running for 13 years. It’s costing billions of pounds, huge promises have been made. And now because of their mismanagement, it’s collapsed in on itself.

“Now, I wanted HS2 built in full. But after the damage they’ve now done to the project, a massive hole that they’ve blown it, I can’t commit to that.

“What I will commit to is that we will have very good transport between our cities and within our cities so we can grow our economy. The single most important thing in this country is we get our economy working across the whole of the country.”

Speaking to ITV News Calendar, Sir Keir also said: “They’ve just taken a wrecking ball to this project.

“They will be cancelling contracts between now and the general election. They will be releasing land that is needed. They downsized. I can’t stand (here) after they’ve made such a big hole in their plans and say (I) will simply reverse it.”

Sir Keir said “yes, we’ll get on with it” when discussing the future of Northern Powerhouse Rail.

While Sir Keir used a series of interviews with regional TV news teams to try to paint himself as a “problem-solver” who could fix the current “mess”, key figures from Tony Blair’s 1997 election-winning campaign urged the Labour leader to announce policies that grab people’s attention.

Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s former director of communications, told the Guardian: “You want policy, and you want your policies to be known about, and you want to be able to defend them and to argue them.

“I sometimes worry that the Labour party today doesn’t. I don’t often get that sense of that sort of relentless, restless, obsessive attention to detail focusing on everything that you need to focus on.”

He added: “(In 1996 and 1997) we were not happy if we were not making the news and we weren’t making the weather and we weren’t actually being attacked. Because sometimes being attacked is the only way that you can get out there and make your case.”

Labour former minister Lord Mandelson said: “Do I think the Labour party under Keir Starmer is ready for government? Well actually, I don’t. But then the election isn’t going to take place tomorrow or the day after. They have another year.”

He added: “I just implore people (in Labour) to realise, not just that they shouldn’t be complacent … but just how much detailed, hard slog and work is involved in preparing the programme of government. Not just a vision, but a real programme of government policies that flow from it that you have to have in place if you’re going to hit the ground running on day one after that election.”

Sir Keir will also be waiting to see if Labour can make a breakthrough in Scotland in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, with the resulted expected in the early hours of Friday.