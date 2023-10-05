Study to examine if technology can make healthcare easier to access

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Study to examine if technology can make healthcare easier to access

By Press Association
The project ams to reduce reliance on large hospitals (Jeff Moore/PA)
A £2.5 million research project aims to address the challenges of health inequality by taking a new approach to medical technology.

Led by the University of Dundee and Heriot-Watt University in collaboration with NHS Tayside, a team will examine how treatments in the area can be moved away from large hospitals to GP clinics or patients’ homes.

Professor Michael MacDonald, of Dundee University, said sites like Ninewells Hospital in the city can sometimes be hard to access for patients.

He said: “Technology allows us to reconsider how, and where, services are delivered.

“The Tayside region provides a perfect microcosm of the issues that have faced healthcare providers and our work with Heriot-Watt University and partners will look to address these.

Ninewells Hospital
The team behind the research said large hospitals, like Ninewells in Dundee, can sometimes be hard for patients to reach (PA)

“Ultimately, we hope to identify ways in which we can improve the patient journey and reduce the requirement for clinical staff to deliver some treatments, freeing up their time to focus on other pressing patient needs.”

Patients will be consulted on the changes and a “citizens’ assembly” will feed back to the project.

Heriot-Watt’s Professor Marc Desmulliez said it means patients will be able to take greater control of their own care.

He said: “For example, during their rehabilitation after an invasive surgery, patients may have to carry out some exercises to aid in their recovery.

“A healthcare solution could be a system that records and monitors the exercise.

“The essential information is then sent to the surgeon who is in charge to make sure the patient is progressing as planned.

“This could mean that if the patient is on track, they might not need to go to hospital for a check-up because the doctor has already seen the progress being made.”