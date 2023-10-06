Green Party outlines ambitions to secure more seats and help cut bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green Party outlines ambitions to secure more seats and help cut bills

By Press Association
Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay, co-leaders of the Green Party (Ian West/PA)
Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay, co-leaders of the Green Party (Ian West/PA)

The Green Party believes it can help “cut bills for good” if it wins four seats at the next general election, according to its co-leaders.

Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay outlined their hopes to make bigger parties follow their lead on several issues, including a nationwide home insulation scheme, if they can boost their numbers in the House of Commons.

They said this will involve calling for a series of policies aimed at helping the environment and easing the cost of living for people.

Caroline Lucas is currently the only Green MP although she will not seek re-election for Brighton Pavilion.

The party is not only aiming to retain a foothold in Brighton but also win seats in North Herefordshire, Bristol and the Waveney Valley, which takes in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk.

Speaking at the Green Party conference in Brighton, Mr Ramsay said: “With a general election coming up next year we have an opportunity like never before to make a real difference, to elect four MPs who will lead the way for the other parties to follow.

“Because we know that we can do better than this.”

Ms Denyer said: “The Conservatives have been a disaster for the climate, playing cynical political games with the biggest issue of our time.”

She added: “And Labour? Following them every step of the way – willing onlookers to the Conservatives’ climate crimes.”

Ms Denyer criticised the development of the Rosebank oil and gas field and said the solutions to the cost-of-living crisis are the same as the climate crisis.

She went on: “With four Green MPs in Parliament we’ll have the voices to call for a nationwide home insulation scheme, not just to lower emissions but to make people’s homes warm in winter and cut their bills for good.

“Proper investment in renewable energy, the cheapest way to generate electricity, not just to decarbonise our energy system but to create new jobs across the country, improve our energy security and cut bills for good.”