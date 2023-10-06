Dale Vince switches funding from Just Stop Oil to youth vote campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dale Vince switches funding from Just Stop Oil to youth vote campaign

By Press Association
Dale Vince has said he will divert funding and efforts to a new campaign aimed at getting young people to vote (Simon Marper/PA)
Green energy industrialist Dale Vince has announced he will stop funding Just Stop Oil and will instead focus on an anti-Conservative campaign to get the vote out among the younger generation.

The Ecotricity founder, who has donated to both the climate group and Labour, said continued disruption was “pointless” as the Government will not change its stance on oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

He said he will instead divert his efforts to a new cause, “Just Vote”, which encourages young people and first-time voters to exercise their democratic right.

In a statement, Mr Vince said: “It’s a fact of our electoral system that only one of two parties can form the next government; we want to bring a focus to this reality and to the opportunity that we have – to elect a green government, one that will embrace the opportunities we face, rather than make an enemy of them – and use them to tackle the long list of issues we face as a country.”

Labour has promised to ban the granting of new licences to explore oil and gas fields in the North Sea if it wins the next election, but would not tear up any licences already approved by Rishi Sunak.

Mr Vince applauded the “conviction and commitment” of Just Stop Oil protesters, whose demonstrations he has funded from their inception, but suggested further action would play into the Government’s hand by feeding the so-called “culture war”.

“While I understand the frustration that people feel, I believe that further protests and the disruption that comes with them are pointless. I would go further and say they would be counterproductive,” he said.

“Consequently, I’m no longer going to fund protest but will instead switch all of my time, effort and funding to a new cause.”

It comes after Rishi Sunak last month watered down efforts to tackle the climate crisis, including a five-year delay to the ban on new fossil fuel cars, citing the need to avoid a public “backlash”.

Labour pledged to retain the 2030 target for electric cars if it wins the next election.

Polling has suggested Britons support measures to tackle climate change – but the balance shifts when asked their opinion if such actions dealt a blow to their personal finances.

Just Stop Oil thanked Mr Vince but indicated it would continue what it describes as a campaign of “civil resistance” to make its point.

“We are grateful to Dale Vince for his amazing financial and moral support over the past year. However, we remain convinced that politics is broken and the Labour Party are moral cowards,” a spokesperson said.

“They have no intention of stopping the oil and gas projects that this illegitimate, zombie government is furiously rubber-stamping, in one last-ditch arson spree… More and more people are coming round to what really works – civil resistance.”

Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands suggested the move showed Labour “cannot be trusted”, saying: “It’s no surprise that Just Stop Oil’s funder-in-chief is throwing his full support behind the party of protest.”