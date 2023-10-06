Many charities full and having to turn people in need away, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Many charities full and having to turn people in need away, survey suggests

By Press Association
Many charities are at full capacity and having to turn people in need away as both demand and running costs have risen, a poll suggests (PA)
More than half of charities are at “full capacity” amid increasing demand for help amid the cost-of-living crisis and some have had to turn people in need away, a survey has suggested.

The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), which describes itself as acting as a voice of the charitable sector with Government, said a longer-term plan is needed to support organisations which are struggling with lower incomes and higher costs as some grapple to stay open.

Its online survey of 607 charities – ranging from food banks, community groups, support services and homelessness organisations – last month found that 59% saw an increase in demand for their services compared with a year previously, while 31% said the increase was substantial.

Some 53% said they were at full capacity for their services, and of those 41% said they cannot help anyone else.

Some 12% of charities said they had been forced to turn people who needed their services away, the survey also found.

Charities addressing prevention or relief of poverty are the ones struggling most with increased demand, CAF said.

Many have had to recruit more staff or volunteers as a result, the organisation added.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s spring statement this year announced £100 million in funding to support thousands of local charities and community organisations.

But, while welcoming this, CAF said a longer-term plan is required.

Neil Heslop, chief executive of CAF, said: “The relentless financial pressure on charities is continuing. Many are unsure how they will survive from month to month.

“Tens of thousands of charities are at full capacity, and sadly this means many are having to turn people away, people who desperately need their support.

“We can’t afford to have charities facing such uncertainty. The Chancellor recognised their critical work in the March Budget, but now a longer-term plan is required to build the fantastic, hardworking charity sector back up.”

A Government spokesperson said it has “taken action to support people across the country who are facing rising costs”.

They added: “This includes support for charities, who are at the frontline when it comes to supporting the most vulnerable in society. In July we launched the £76 million Community Organisations Cost Of Living Fund to help community organisations and charities to continue their vital work.

“We will soon be announcing details for a further £25.5 million support to improve the long-term energy efficiency and financial resilience of charities and community organisations.”