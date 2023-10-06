Yousaf urged to provide answers on long Covid support funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf urged to provide answers on long Covid support funding

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf has been pressed over support available to people with long Covid in Scotland (PA)
Cross-party politicians have joined forces to write to First Minister Humza Yousaf demanding answers for 175,000 people with long Covid.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie and Scottish Conservative health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane demanded evidence of what actions have been taken to help patients.

The MSPs claimed 52 times as much cash has been spent in England on long Covid than in Scotland, and they warned many people are being forced to turn to private healthcare or risk unlicensed treatments.

In June last year, Mr Yousaf met families of children with long Covid, including some who had paid for private treatment out of desperation for help.

Afterwards, Mr Yousaf, then the health secretary, penned a letter to one family saying he took the issues they had highlighted “very seriously”.

But a mother who attended, Helen Goss, said nothing has changed to support her daughter Anna, who is in a wheelchair.

Mrs Goss said: “When we, and other families, met Humza Yousaf in June 2022, we were encouraged by his words and seemingly determined commitment to help our children by funding long Covid services in Scotland.

“Over a year later and we still have no paediatric support, diagnostics or treatment. We have to spend thousands of pounds that we don’t have on private health and social care.

“If families cannot afford private healthcare, they are isolated and forgotten, often with worsening health. This is not good enough.”

The MSPs behind the letter to Mr Yousaf describe long Covid as “the largest mass disabling event since the end of the First World War”.

Their letter said: “Our research has shown that the Scottish Government has so far either spent or allocated just £6 million of its £10 million long Covid support fund, in comparison to England’s £314 million.

“This lack of funding is having a significant impact on the ability of health boards to provide clinicians with training and updated learning that would allow them to diagnose and treat long Covid.

“Many have been forced to fund their own treatment through private clinics or put themselves at risk with unlicensed medications.

“We are writing to ask how much funding you plan to provide for long Covid services, when you plan to make funds available, and how you plan to allocate to include diagnostics tests, licensed medication and treatments that are only available privately.

“Are you satisfied that the actions you have taken, both during your time as cabinet secretary for health and now as First Minister, to fund and develop effective treatment pathways for long Covid have been satisfactory?”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the significant impact that long Covid can have on the health and wellbeing of those most severely affected, and assessment and support is being provided across Scotland.

“We are making available £3 million from our £10 million long Covid support fund over this financial year to support NHS boards to increase the capacity of existing services, develop these into more clearly defined local pathways and provide a more co-ordinated experience.

“This is in addition to what our healthcare system – supported by record funding of more than £19 billion – is already delivering in caring for people with long Covid across our full range of NHS services.

“Assessment and initial investigation for children and young people with symptoms consistent with long Covid is being provided by local primary care teams, who can give advice and guidance about the management of symptoms and any potential treatment options.

“Primary care clinicians can refer to occupational therapy and/or physiotherapy for further support where appropriate. Where referral to secondary care is required, children and young people may be referred to general paediatric services for investigation and management.”