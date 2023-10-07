Sunak says Israel has ‘right to defend itself’ as Netanyahu warns ‘we are at war’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak says Israel has ‘right to defend itself’ as Netanyahu warns ‘we are at war’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Government was in contact with Israel following the outbreak of war with Hamas (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rishi Sunak has said Israel has “an absolute right to defend itself” as the country’s prime minister said it was “at war” following attacks by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip.

The UK Prime Minister said the Government is in contact with Israeli authorities after Hamas sent fighters across the border and fired thousands of rockets in what it said was a new operation.

Israel’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu said the group would “pay a price that it hasn’t known until now” as he ordered up a call of reservists.

Mr Sunak, writing on X, said: “I am shocked by this morning’s attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens.

“Israel has an absolute right to defend itself.

“We’re in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice.”

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked by the attacks in Israel (Peter Byrne/PA)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote on social media: “The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians.

“The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I utterly condemn the ongoing attacks on Israel and her citizens.

“There is no justification for this act of terror which is being perpetrated by those who seek to undermine any chance for future peace in the region.

“Israel has a right to defend herself.”

Israel has blockaded Gaza since Islamic militant group Hamas gained control of the territory in 2007 and the two have fought wars ever since.

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly condemned the attack (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In a televised address, Mr Netanyahu made his first remarks since the Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers launched a major, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak on Saturday.

“We are at war,” Mr Netanyahu said. “Not an ‘operation’, not a ’round’, but at war.”

The prime minister also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants that remained locked in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

Hamas caught Israel off-guard on Simchat Torah, a major holiday, with a show of force including the deployment of dozens of soldiers to the country’s heavily fortified border on Saturday.

The attack revived memories of the 1973 war almost 50 years to the day, in which Israel’s enemies launched a surprise attack on Yom Kippur.

Hezbollah congratulated Hamas, describing the attack as a response to “Israeli crimes” and saying the militants had “divine backing”.

The group said its command in Lebanon was in contact with Hamas about the operation.