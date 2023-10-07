Labour would force political parties to disclose data on diversity of candidates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour would force political parties to disclose data on diversity of candidates

By Press Association
Chairwoman of the Labour Party, Anneliese Dodds addresses the Labour Party Women’s Conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour would force political parties to disclose anonymised data about the diversity of their candidates, introducing a “duty to demonstrate progress”, the shadow equalities secretary has said.

Anneliese Dodds MP said the party would use Section 106 of the Equality Act, which requires the publication of information about protected characteristics of those standing for it in elections, to implement the plan.

Ms Dodds, who is also party chairwoman, made the pledge during her speech to Labour’s annual Women’s Conference in Liverpool.

“The Conservatives could have done this years ago, but they didn’t have the guts.

“Only Labour will act to make politics more representative of the country we serve,” she said.

“To bring people with different experiences and backgrounds into Parliament, to do the things that only women MPs, black, Asian and ethnic minority MPs, disabled MPs and LGBT+ MPs can do.”

Labour has previously promised to make misogyny a hate crime, which campaigners have long called for to make it easier to prosecute crimes motivated by a person’s sex or gender.

Ms Dodds told the conference: “We will make hatred against women the hate crime we know it to be, and strengthen existing laws so that hate crimes against LGBT+ and disabled women attract the same, tough sentences.

“We will break down barriers to opportunity at every stage by enacting the socio-economic duty in the Equality Act and introducing a Race Equality Act to tackle the structural racial inequality that scars our society.

“And we will oppose any Conservative attempt to undermine Labour’s Equality Act, and protect and uphold it in government.”

The speech comes as Labour’s annual conference kicks off, during which MPs, delegates and lobbyists are gathering for five days of policy debate, rallies and networking.

Labour Party Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader, Angela Rayner arrive at the Labour Party Conference
Labour Party Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader, Angela Rayner arrive at the Labour Party Conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner arrived in Liverpool buoyed by a comfortable lead in the polls and a resounding by-election victory over the SNP in Scotland’s Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat.

Speaking ahead of Ms Dodds on the main stage on Saturday, Ms Rayner said: “When it comes to building a better future for women, we won’t just talk the talk.

“We’ll walk the walk, because our lives, our careers, our futures depend on it.

“We can’t continue down the path we are on, women unsafe on Britain’s streets, two-thirds of us harassed in our workplaces.

“We must get into government and build on the legacy of the last Labour Government.

“We must get into government and continue the fight for equality.

“And conference, Labour must get into government to give that young girl living in poverty her future back.”