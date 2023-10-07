Starmer pledges to ‘drain the swamp’ of hate and inequality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer pledges to ‘drain the swamp’ of hate and inequality

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer addresses the Labour Party Women’s Conference 2023 in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer pledged to take on tech companies who were helping create “toxic attitudes” towards women.

The Labour leader said a government led by him would “drain the swamp of hate and inequality” by tackling online abuse and cracking down on violence against women and girls.

In a speech to his party’s women’s conference, Sir Keir said there were still “many battles to win” to defend the right “not to be objectified, demeaned, judged, or worse”.

Labour Party Women’s Conference 2023
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer promised to take on tech companies who were profiting from online misogyny (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We have seen women holding powerful men to account, women coming forward with allegations about serious sexual violence, who were then quickly disparaged or dismissed online, even threatened.

“It is a sharp reminder of the hard road we must walk to eradicate toxic attitudes towards women from our society.”

Addressing the audience in Liverpool on the eve of his party’s main conference, potentially the last before a general election, Sir Keir said his party would deliver “the reward of reform” by changing the way violence against women and girls was addressed.

The police would be reformed to “tackle this scourge head on”, with specialist rape units, domestic abuse workers in control rooms and better training for officers.

There would be “proper” victims’ legislation, a domestic abuse register and “we’ll take on the tech companies who push misogyny into the minds of our children for profit”.

He added: “The broader lesson is this: don’t succumb to the Tory project, the hope they want to kick out of our country. Government can make the difference for women and working people.”

Sir Keir said Labour would offer a “simple message” to voters that it would “make a practical difference to the lives of millions of women in this country”.

Meanwhile, Rachel Reeves said she wanted to break the “glass ceiling” at the Treasury by becoming the first woman to hold the office of chancellor of the exchequer.

The shadow chancellor said: “I have spent my entire professional career in the worlds of economics and politics.

“When you do that, you get used to a world that doesn’t look a lot like modern Britain.

“Eight hundred years of the office of chancellor of the exchequer, not one single woman to be found.

“There are still glass ceilings to break and it will be the privilege of my life to break this one.”